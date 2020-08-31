HG Global, TradeWinds partner in job search

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Destinee Smith has been trying to find her dream job since graduating from Hobart High School in 2015.

The 24-year-old landed a job she loves about a month ago at HG Global in Portage with the help of TradeWinds employment services

"It's been the best job I have ever had. ... My disability won't stop me. They gave me a chance and all you need is a chance," Smith said.

Smith, who has mild/moderate cerebral palsy and is deaf, was hired as an order input specialist by HG Global. Quindell Williams, 18, also of Hobart, was hired as a warehouse associate.

Williams, a recent West Side High School graduate, was born developmentally delayed and didn't speak until he was 8, said Michelle Novak, community liaison for TradeWinds employment services.

Thomas Williams said his son loves working at HG Global where "he's grown so much and his self-esteem has significantly improved."

"He comes home and talks about work and the friends he's made there. Choosing TradeWinds as his service provider was the best choice I could have made," Thomas Williams said.

Tracy Smith, Destinee Smith's mother, also speaks glowingly of the opportunities both TradeWinds and HG Global have given her daughter.