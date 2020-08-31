HG Global, TradeWinds partner in job search

Destinee Smith has been trying to find her dream job since graduating from Hobart High School in 2015.
The 24-year-old landed a job she loves about a month ago at HG Global in Portage with the help of TradeWinds employment services
"It's been the best job I have ever had. ... My disability won't stop me. They gave me a chance and all you need is a chance," Smith said.
Smith, who has mild/moderate cerebral palsy and is deaf, was hired as an order input specialist by HG Global. Quindell Williams, 18, also of Hobart, was hired as a warehouse associate.
Williams, a recent West Side High School graduate, was born developmentally delayed and didn't speak until he was 8, said Michelle Novak, community liaison for TradeWinds employment services.
Thomas Williams said his son loves working at HG Global where "he's grown so much and his self-esteem has significantly improved."
"He comes home and talks about work and the friends he's made there. Choosing TradeWinds as his service provider was the best choice I could have made," Thomas Williams said.
Tracy Smith, Destinee Smith's mother, also speaks glowingly of the opportunities both TradeWinds and HG Global have given her daughter.
"It has been life-changing for my daughter. The job has meant so much for her self-esteem. ... You can tell by looking at my daughter that she has challenges but she can shine if you just give her a shot. These people have given her a shot."
TradeWinds provides services for adults and children with disabilities and has for more than 50 years, Novak said.
"Our mission is serving people with special needs by empowering them to reach their full potential," she said.
One of her responsibilities is to foster relations with potential employers.
This new relationship with HG Global came from board member Mark Haney, Novak said.
"TradeWinds has influential board members that are truly invested in our mission. Mark Haney is one of those committed board members and is always looking for opportunities to connect our agency with opportunities. Mark was the liaison in the development of this partnership and without his involvement, this relationship that has changed the future path for two young adults wouldn't exist," Novak said.
Novak said TradeWinds has about 100-120 clients a year and all those clients are eligible and need services to find and retain employment.
"People with disabilities truly want to be included, share opinions, provide suggestions and see them implemented. That is what workplace inclusion is all about, Novak said.
HG Global is a third-generation, family-owned company from Northwest Indiana and a leading provider of candles, aromatherapy and home decor under the Hosley's brands, according to a company spokewoman.
"When we learned about the amazing work TradeWinds was doing with special needs adults in Northwest Indiana, we welcomed the opportunity to see if their clients could be a fit for our employment needs," said HG Global Chairman Piush Kumar.
"We have since had the distinct pleasure of not only adding two talented employees to our ranks, but also watching Destiny and Quindell bloom in our company’s environment, spreading their joy to be working, along with their 'can-do' attitudes, with every member of the HG Global family."
