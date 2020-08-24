High cost of demolition work spares old Garyton school

PORTAGE —The Garyton School building owes its continued existence to the high cost of demolition.
Now the empty building could see new life as the city looks at possible future uses.
Councilman Gina Giese-Hurst, D-1st, grew up in the Garyton neighborhood. She now lives in the house she grew up in. Garyton School is a part of her history and that of many others who have called Portage home.
“I would like a whole new generation to have those memories of that building,” Giese-Hurst said.
Director of Planning and Community Development A.J. Monroe believes the building is older than any commercial building in the city. It’s easily the oldest school building, with the original section having been built in 1921.
In addition to its long life as a traditional school, the building had hosted Portage Adult Education, then NEO (Neighbors’ Educational Opportunities) charter school, a child care center and Portage Township Food Pantry.
Giese-Hurst went to the building earlier this year to check out a report of standing water and noticed broken windows.
Monroe said the city had begun getting calls about ongoing vandalism at the building. The standard reaction could have been to board it up. In fact, the previous administration wanted to raze it. It cost too much to do that.
“To think for $480,000 we would have torn it down. Thank God the price was so exorbitant we couldn’t afford it,” Mayor Sye Lynch said.
“We need to make this initial investment. We need to secure the building,” Monroe said, so broken windows were replaced and not left boarded up. The city is working to turn the electricity back on at the school.
“Instead of it being an ongoing blight in the neighborhood, let it be a beacon,” Monroe said.
On June 20, a community cleanup effort spruced up the grounds. They pulled weeds and collected memories.
A former custodian stopped by, saw the tall trees being cut down and told the crew about planting the trees years ago.
The crew was under the watchful eye of neighbors. The volunteers went across the street that day to sing “Happy Birthday” to a neighbor who was celebrating her 92nd birthday, Lynch said.
Inside, the building is durable. “It’s brick, it’s steel, it’s terrazzo floors,” Monroe said. Murals remain on the walls from when the adult education students were there. Vandals have done some damage, though, including stripping wires.
The old classrooms “really lend themselves to studio places, places to gather,” Monroe said. Possible uses include studios and workshops for art, woodworking and music. The Portage Township YMCA is exploring programming there.
The old gym has a stage that would be available for performances.
”It’s not a large gym; it’s a classic elementary school gym,” Monroe said.
A day care could use part of the building, with a playground developed adjacent to the building.
Lynch said a coffee shop might also work for that space.
A team of consultants is exploring options for the building. Their final report is due to the Portage Redevelopment Commission near the end of September.
