High cost of demolition work spares old Garyton school

“To think for $480,000 we would have torn it down. Thank God the price was so exorbitant we couldn’t afford it,” Mayor Sye Lynch said.

“We need to make this initial investment. We need to secure the building,” Monroe said, so broken windows were replaced and not left boarded up. The city is working to turn the electricity back on at the school.

“Instead of it being an ongoing blight in the neighborhood, let it be a beacon,” Monroe said.

On June 20, a community cleanup effort spruced up the grounds. They pulled weeds and collected memories.

A former custodian stopped by, saw the tall trees being cut down and told the crew about planting the trees years ago.

The crew was under the watchful eye of neighbors. The volunteers went across the street that day to sing “Happy Birthday” to a neighbor who was celebrating her 92nd birthday, Lynch said.

Inside, the building is durable. “It’s brick, it’s steel, it’s terrazzo floors,” Monroe said. Murals remain on the walls from when the adult education students were there. Vandals have done some damage, though, including stripping wires.