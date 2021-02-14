High-end window plant locating to Valpo

“A lot of times, people don’t understand how significant that facility is to our community,” Lyp said.

Ed Kruschka, senior vice president of Reflection Window + Wall, told the RDC the potential of a partnership with Ivy Tech is one of the reasons his company chose Valparaiso. He toured Ivy Tech and discussed a feeder program with an internship available at the new plant.

“Our needs start with design,” Kruschka said. “We need good skilled people.”

The Porter County Career & Technical Center is another asset in providing skilled workers for manufacturing facilities like this one, Lyp said.

“We hire engineers, we hire architects, we hire people from other trades,” Kruschka said.

“We knew that we needed to diversify all our products and manufacturing and bring them all into the United States,” Kruschka said, and Indiana is a good fit. “You guys are the manufacturing center of the U.S.”

In November, the company said it would locate in Porter County but didn’t say where.