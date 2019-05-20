CROWN POINT — Meredith Wood-Johnson has lived in the same house all of her life.
Her family moved into the pre-1900s Crown Point home 35 years ago. The “project house,” as her mother called it, wasn’t in the best condition then, and due to work and financial strains, repairs never were done to fix up the place.
With old chipping walls and rotted windowsills, the family assumed back then that the historic home may be contaminated with lead.
“It wasn’t looked at as it is today,” Wood-Johnson said. “We didn’t realize it was an issue and to be honest; I was never tested as a child.”
But in 2017, she quickly learned that it is an issue: Her then 1-year-old son, Roland, tested positive for lead. His initial blood test was 18.2 — nearly four times higher than the normal level for children.
Today, at least 4 million households have children living in them who are being exposed to high levels of lead, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The reference blood lead level above 5 micrograms per deciliter requires public health actions be initiated.
Wood-Johnson and her husband, Louis Johnson, immediately got to work. The two bought cleaning supplies and started wet wiping “anything and everything” they could while throwing out old toys and other household objects they thought could be contaminated and dangerous for their son.
“It was so scary when we got the call. We were crying and thought we were going to lose our home, our kid,” Wood-Johnson said, adding that Roland thankfully never directly ingested lead and tests showed that it was all airborne, coming from dust that had accumulated around the historic home.
“He never had cognitive issues and no symptoms of poisoning. We didn’t have to clean his blood.”
Lead poisoning can permanently and irreversibly damage the developing brains and other organs of young children, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. Serious effects can include lowered intelligence, behavior disorder and slowed physical development.
Getting the help
Due to Roland’s high levels, both the Lake County and state health departments were immediately contacted to help the family.
Justin Tyrrell, manager of lead programs for the Indiana Community Action Association, also got involved.
Tyrrell manages the Lead Health Services Initiative. It's one of three Lead Protection Programs that provide funding opportunities in an effort to remediate lead-based paint hazards in targeted households in the state, according to Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority.
The Lead Health Services Initiative is a full lead abatement program funded by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services through the state health department. It's designed to provide assistance to homes with children younger than 6 with identified lead hazards.
Tyrell said he was contacted by the family in the middle of last year shortly before the program officially launched. At that point, an inspector wasn’t in place, Tyrrell said, but once things were aligned and an inspection was able to be done of the home, the results were surprising.
“We found pretty significant lead hazard levels throughout the home,” Tyrrell said. “The boy’s high levels made sense too because of the amount of dust.”
Through cleaning, Roland’s parents were able to get his levels down on their own to an 8.1.
But simple wet wiping wasn’t going to be enough. Extensive lead abatement and construction was needed to be done to the home.
Historical approval
The average project cost covered by the Lead Protection Program is $20,000 per home, Tyrrell said.
Wood-Johnson said her project totaled out to more than $80,000.
“We had to find less expensive projects to help offset that,” Tyrrell said. “We also had to figure out the most cost-effective approach to getting everything cleaned up and replaced.”
This led Wood-Johnson to turn to the Crown Point Historical Preservation Commission in November. Since the home is located in the historical district of the city, the crew had to get approval for the lead paint abatement project since plans included using vinyl for siding and windows, which doesn’t directly match the history district’s rules and guidelines.
“The vinyl was the most cost effective and it’s safer to contain the lead and it lasts a lot longer than if you try to get rid of it. If you try to get rid of it, it is airborne and can really become a problem,” Wood-Johnson said.
Deciding what to do was a “balancing act,” for the commission, member Dan Rohaley said.
“We had never had this happen before with someone that sensitive to that degree,” Rohaley said. “It was a tight rope walk to meet the guidelines but still secure the funding to reduce lead lines. But we saw it as a matter of life and death for that little boy.”
With a 7-0 vote, the commission agreed to allow petitioners to replace all exterior components including siding, windows, doors, soffit, fascia and gutters as well as paint inside and out.
“I walked out of the meeting crying when they gave us the yes,” Wood-Johnson said.
“We don’t always say no to everything. We worked with the petitioner to accommodate them,” Rohaley said. “This illustrates that we went above and beyond for the health and safety of that child.”
Fixing the home
Construction started March 4 and wrapped up about a couple of weeks ago.
During the renovations, the home was deemed unsafe and the family of three was forced to vacate and live in a hotel.
“It was hard. We were thinking, ‘OK, let’s just sell this and get out of here,’” Wood-Johnson said. “I have lived in Crown Point my whole life. I don’t want to go anywhere. I love this place. I am a Crown Point native, and I didn’t plan to not be one.”
While there are still small things Wood-Johnson said they plan to tackle around the home, the lead project is at total completion. Now the family is living in a newly remodeled home, and Roland is preparing to go back to his doctor for more testing.
“To know that we can now stay in our home and its safe is everything,” Wood-Johnson said.
“Everyone involved came together, from our neighbors to our co-workers,” Johnson said. “Everyone was so awesome. That old saying that it takes a village, well, we have an awesome village.”
The parents are spreading word about their story to encourage other families living in historical homes to test it for toxic levels of lead paint and take advantage of the childhood lead poisoning prevention resources provided by local and state health departments.
“We need to get ahead before these kids get sick," Wood-Johnson said. "If anyone’s children haven’t been tested, they need to have it done.”