High-speed chase ends in car crashing off I-65 ramp, driver bitten by K9

HOBART – An attempted traffic stop led to a high-speed chase on Interstate 65 that resulted in the car crashing off a ramp and the driver being bit on the buttocks by a K9 on the site of the former Radisson at Star Plaza, police said.
Hobart police pulled over a black BMW near 37th Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive in Hobart at about 12:15 a.m. Sunday. The driver – later identified as a 23-year-old Gary resident – was asked to step out of the vehicle but refused to comply, Hobart Police Department Captain James M. Gonzales said.
"The driver of the vehicle grabbed his gear shifter and placed it into drive and drove away from the traffic stop," Gonzales said. "Officers followed the suspect with their lights and sirens activated, the suspect drove to the I-65 southbound ramp, and he drove southbound on I-65 at a high rate of speed."
Officers gave chase. The driver tried to exit Interstate 65 from the U.S. 30 off-ramp. But he was speeding, lost control of the car and drove off the embankment on the west side of the ramp, police said.
"The suspect exited his vehicle and ran from the vehicle towards the Radisson Hotel property. Officers exited their vehicles and pursued the suspect on foot," Gonzales said. "The K9 officer ordered the suspect to stop several times, but the suspect continued to flee from the officers. The K9 officer deployed his partner as the suspect began to scale the chain link fence, the K9 grabbed ahold of the suspect by his buttocks, and he was pulled down to the ground."
Even while the K9 was biting him, the suspect still didn't give up on his attempt to escape.
"The suspect continued to resist and attempted to break free from the K9," Gonzales said. "Officers were able to gain control of the suspect and the K9 officer ordered his partner to release from the suspect."
Police recovered a 9 mm Glock handgun from the vehicle. It was fully loaded with an extended drum magazine.
The driver was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement by a motor vehicle, carrying a handgun without being licensed, two counts of resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness, and reckless driving.
He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.