High-speed chase ends in car crashing off I-65 ramp, driver bitten by K9

HOBART – An attempted traffic stop led to a high-speed chase on Interstate 65 that resulted in the car crashing off a ramp and the driver being bit on the buttocks by a K9 on the site of the former Radisson at Star Plaza, police said.

Hobart police pulled over a black BMW near 37th Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive in Hobart at about 12:15 a.m. Sunday. The driver – later identified as a 23-year-old Gary resident – was asked to step out of the vehicle but refused to comply, Hobart Police Department Captain James M. Gonzales said.

"The driver of the vehicle grabbed his gear shifter and placed it into drive and drove away from the traffic stop," Gonzales said. "Officers followed the suspect with their lights and sirens activated, the suspect drove to the I-65 southbound ramp, and he drove southbound on I-65 at a high rate of speed."

Officers gave chase. The driver tried to exit Interstate 65 from the U.S. 30 off-ramp. But he was speeding, lost control of the car and drove off the embankment on the west side of the ramp, police said.