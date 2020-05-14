High winds, hail, localized flash flooding possible during storms Thursday night

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Rain Thursday morning across Northwest Indiana could be only a prelude to more severe thunderstorms through the early evening and night, the National Weather Service said.

Storms were expected to develop between 6 and 11 p.m. and could produce ping-pong-ball-sized hail, wind gusts of up to 70 mph, a potential for localized flash flooding and even a limited tornado risk, forecasters said.

The greatest chance for severe storms was expected along and south of Interstate 80, according to the weather service's Romeoville office.

Some of the storms could produce torrential downpours. If storms repeatedly move through the same areas, some locations could see more than 3 inches of rain, resulting in flash flooding.

Widespread rainfall totals Thursday night could be between a half inch and 1½ inches, forecasters said.

If a risk of flooding develops, the weather service will issue a flash flood watch.

Heavy rain during a 24-hour period was expected to leave to rising water levels on local rivers, creeks and streams.