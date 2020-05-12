You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Highland cancels 4th of July Festival, parade
breaking topical urgent

Highland cancels 4th of July Festival, parade

Nixle Alerts keep Highland residents up-to-date on everything from road closures to parades

Highland's 4th of July Festival has been cancelled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. That includes the July 3 parade, shown in this file photo.

 Times file photo

HIGHLAND — "We held out as long as we could," Town Council Vice President Bernie Zemen said Monday as the council canceled the town's annual 4th of July Festival in Main Square Park.

Zemen, D-1st, was also referring to the annual parade held on July 3.

Thus, Highland joins many other Northwest Indiana communities in canceling its Independence Day festivities because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lake County stores reopen with new precautions

Council members said it was time to give direction to the Council of Community Events, which must soon deal with vendor contracts and agreements for the five-day celebration.

No money wagered at Indiana casinos in April for first time in quarter-century

Schocke, a lifelong Highland resident, said he has loved the parade since age 4 and that it pains him to suggest its cancellation.

"(But) my priority is to keep our residents, employees, and volunteers safe. We're going to formally cancel both events," he said.

It is possible that the town could salvage the fireworks, suggested Councilman Mark Herak, D-2nd. Herak also wondered if the town could hold some type of summer bash to make up for the July 4 festival.

"I'm open to that," Schocke said while suggesting an Oktoberfest type of event with a town beer garden.

Valparaiso restaurants reopening after COVID-19 shutdown

The meeting, which took place strictly online, was observed by Council of Community Events President John Breslin.

Schocke announced that Breslin contacted him during the meeting to advise that the CCE is indeed willing to do a fall festival.

"A vaccine fest" would be great, joked Clerk-Treasurer Michael Griffin.

To save the fireworks, the council suggested that people could observe by parking their cars and viewing from safely inside. Schocke noted that Fire Chief Bill Timmer suggested the possibility of having residents view from their cars in the parking lot by the vacant Ultra Foods plaza.

Porter County's parks open for business

To accommodate this, the fireworks could possibly be moved from Homestead Park to Wicker Park with North Township's approval.

Schocke added that the town might seek to modify its contract with longtime fireworks provider, The Mad Bomber.

Gallery: Regionites mask up amid coronavirus pandemic

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts