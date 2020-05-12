Highland cancels 4th of July Festival, parade

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

HIGHLAND — "We held out as long as we could," Town Council Vice President Bernie Zemen said Monday as the council canceled the town's annual 4th of July Festival in Main Square Park.

Zemen, D-1st, was also referring to the annual parade held on July 3.

Thus, Highland joins many other Northwest Indiana communities in canceling its Independence Day festivities because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Council members said it was time to give direction to the Council of Community Events, which must soon deal with vendor contracts and agreements for the five-day celebration.

Schocke, a lifelong Highland resident, said he has loved the parade since age 4 and that it pains him to suggest its cancellation.

"(But) my priority is to keep our residents, employees, and volunteers safe. We're going to formally cancel both events," he said.

It is possible that the town could salvage the fireworks, suggested Councilman Mark Herak, D-2nd. Herak also wondered if the town could hold some type of summer bash to make up for the July 4 festival.

"I'm open to that," Schocke said while suggesting an Oktoberfest type of event with a town beer garden.