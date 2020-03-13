Highland Community Foundation accepts grant applications for art projects

HIGHLAND — The Highland Community Foundation is currently accepting applications for its next round of Highland Has Art grants to Highland art-related organizations and projects.

This is part of the Foundation’s ongoing initiative to promote the arts in Highland. Through funds committed by the Foundation, as well as through proceeds donated by Smalltown Coffee Co. from sales of its “Highland Roast” coffee, this grant cycle has $1,600 currently available to worthy projects.

Applications are being accepted through June 1, or until the funds are awarded.

Applicants for direct financial grants will be required to submit a grant application, which will be reviewed, along with any additional information requested, by the Highland Community Foundation Board of Directors, who will have the final say on grant approval. Applications are available online through the Highland Community Foundation’s website www.highlandcommunityfoundation.org, or by contacting HCF at highlandcf@gmail.com.