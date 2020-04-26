Highland Community Foundation OKs donations to nonprofits in COVID fight

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

HIGHLAND — The Highland Community Foundation has approved four donations to Northwest Indiana nonprofits to provide assistance and relief during the ongoing COVID-19 emergency.

Donations, totaling $3,000, were approved to the following organizations:

• $1,000 to Food Bank of Northwest Indiana to fund a Mobile Market event at Warren School on April 29.

• $1,000 to the Food Pantry of Highland’s St James the Less Catholic Church.

• $750 to Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana to assist in covering expenses related to meals provided to Highland residents.

• $250 to TradeWinds Services for their Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Program.

“During this ongoing pandemic, HCF wanted assist these great organizations who are on the front lines of helping Highland residents in need,” Foundation President Lance Ryskamp said. “While it is a modest sum in comparison to the tremendous need, we were pleased to be able to free up and re-purpose funds immediately to do our part to help.”

Ryskamp noted with all of the government and nonprofit resources being used for COVID-19 relief, the Foundation’s primary focus was food assistance.