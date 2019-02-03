HIGHLAND —If current negotiations reach the drawing board, Highland's first senior citizen residential complex will be on its way.
It would sit almost immediately north of Strack & Van Til on Cline Avenue.
The Town Council has unanimously approved an order from the Plan Commission to expand the Highland Commercial Corridor redevelopment area to include this parcel.
The area includes approximately 30 acres between Kleinman on the west, Ernie Strack Drive on the south, Cline on the east and to the northern right-of-way of 42nd Place, said Redevelopment Director Kathy DeGuilio-Fox. The senior center would occupy about 10 of those acres.
The next step is for the Redevelopment Commission to conduct a public hearing, at some point in the future, and vote whether to finalize the redevelopment area expansion.
The 30-acre land is expected to be purchased from the Strack families by the Russell Group, an Iowa-based development company. It plans to build the project as a four-story complex.
Town attorney Rhett Tauber is leading the negotiations with input from the Redevelopment Commission.
At this point, there is no construction timeframe until the negotiations are completed.
The senior complex would not include low-income housing and the apartments would be leased at the market rates, DeGuilio-Fox said.
It would include at least 70 independent living apartments, some 60 assisted living apartments and about 20 dementia-related apartments.
The typical residents are between the ages of 70-90, she said.
Most of the residents would occupy the independent living apartments, which would include full kitchens, laundries and parking garages.
The assisted living apartments would provide some day to day assistance by a 24-hour in-house healthcare staff, DeGuilio-Fox said.
The memory care apartments would feature special care programs for those with dementia related conditions, including Alzheimer's Disease.
Transportation will be available for those who do not drive, as will access to many programs, activities and daily outings, DeGuilio-Fox said.
Other amenities at the complex would include game rooms, a café, library, general store, theater area, salon and a possible computer/business center, she said.