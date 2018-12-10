The family of a 4-year-old whose foster care mother was charged with abusing him is happy to see the woman was arrested, albeit two months after the charges were filed, and nearly a year after the incident occurred.
Sylvia, of Highland, the boy's aunt, said the abuse occurred in September 2017, and it took almost a year before charges were filed against the woman. The Times is not using Sylvia's last name so as not to identify other family members.
Sylvia, who said the boy has spent much of his life in her care and that of her husband, said she has been fighting to gain custody of the boy and give him a forever home. She said she wants the 4-year-old to grow up surrounded by the love of her family.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed in July, a supervisor at Northstar Services LLC in Merrillville reported in September 2017 that she noticed excessive bruising on the boy’s buttocks and abrasions on his back while helping him go to the bathroom during a supervised visit with his biological mother.
The boy was taken to St. Anthony’s Hospital in Crown Point for examination, where medical professionals concluded his injuries were the result of child abuse. Indiana Department of Child Services was called in to investigate.
The accused foster caregiver, Gloria Jones, 69, told Gary police the boy’s injuries were the result of an allergic reaction to a new laundry detergent she was using.
Jones was charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury and domestic battery resulting in bodily injury, both level 5 felonies.
Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said last month that Jones was arrested Sept. 21 at her home. He said she was taken to the Lake County Jail, and her bail was set at $20,000. Hamady said the woman was not arrested earlier, because she had reportedly been in a car accident and was recovering with family in Illinois.
According to the Lake County prosecutor's office, Jones posted 10 percent, or $2,000 cash, on Sept. 26, and was released.
Sylvia is glad the woman was charged and arrested but believes the case is far from over.
Biological mother has long history of drug abuse
Sylvia said the boy's mother is her sister and is a drug addict. She said the boy's biological father faces a domestic battery case in connection with an incident with her sister.
Sylvia said the 4-year-old is her sister's fifth child, and all the others have been adopted by family and strangers.
"He is the only one in this state," Sylvia said. "The kids are all split up. The others are in Alabama, and that's because our parents were born and raised there. After our dad retired, they returned to Alabama.
"My sister has had a drug problem for about 15 years. When she had this baby, I picked them up from the hospital and brought them to my house. He has lived with my husband, my two children and I. She would leave, but he always stayed with us. My husband and I were their sole providers. I've always considered him my son. When he started walking, he took his first steps to me," Sylvia said.
Sylvia said she had never filed for custody or guardianship of the boy before, because she didn't think she needed to because he was always with her.
However, she now has requested to become his legal guardian, and a court hearing on that request is set for Thursday.
Sylvia said the boy was placed in the state system after her sister took him away from the house and left him with an elderly man in Merrillville in 2017.
"Police found him sleeping in the front seat of this man's car," Sylvia said.
She said that's when DCS entered the case. Sylvia also said it's been a challenge getting DCS to grant her custody, and she's not sure why.
When contacted, Noelle Russell, a spokeswoman with the Department of Child Services, said, "We are prohibited by Indiana from commenting on DCS involvement (or even lack thereof) with families."
Sylvia's husband, Jeff, said both he and his wife have good jobs and have submitted criminal background checks and have done everything asked of them, and still have not gained custody.
With tears streaming down her face, Sylvia said she isn't going to give up.
"I love him," she said. "He is like one of my own. I've fed him and clothed him. I begged them (DCS) not to take him away from me. He was screaming and yelling to stay with me."
She said the boy is staying in Jasper County with another sister and her husband, but she believes the boy, who is biracial, would be better placed with her family and in her community.
Sylvia said when she contacts her sister in Jasper County, the woman doesn't respond and won't answer text messages.
"I know that DCS likes to reunite children with the birth parents. I am waiting to see what happens with the charges pending against my sister and the charges pending against the boy's father," Sylvia says.
"Our goal is to get him back home, either through legal guardianship or through adoption. We haven't been able to see him or talk to him, and it hurts me."
DCS overloaded with cases
Sylvia has appealed to state Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon, D-Munster, to assist them in the case.
Candelaria Reardon arranged a meeting in Indianapolis in June where Sylvia and Jeff were able to plead their case to a legislative liaison to DCS.
Candelaria Reardon said she is doing her best to help, but it's a tough case.
"(They) are still in the running to have the boy placed with them," she said.
Candelaria Reardon also said there was an independent report completed on DCS, in part addressing the high caseloads for family case managers. She said caseloads have increased substantially because of the high number of opioid cases, leaving children in the care of the state.
Candelaria Reardon also said that just because a child is fed and clothed doesn't mean that's the best placement for him emotionally.
"I don't want to disparage the placement he (Sylvia's nephew) is in now, but I know they have provided for him most of his life. They've supported him emotionally. I will continue to advocate for this boy, and I hope DCS is responsive to our concerns," Candelaria Reardon said.
"I know it's a complicated situation. Unfortunately, it has taken a long time, and it continues to take a long time. A year has gone by, and they haven't been able to see him, and it's heartbreaking," she said.