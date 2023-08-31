The Highland Griffith Chamber of Commerce is launching new initiatives and restructuring its committees.

The chamber representing businesses in Highland and Griffith is consolidating the committee that plans its Breakfast With the Easter Bunny, golf outing and other events into its events committee. It's establishing a new nonprofits committee for its nonprofit members with the aim of giving them a greater voice.

It's also giving more projects to the recently formed shop small committee, including promoting Highland and Griffith during the peak tourism and sports tourism seasons and exploring a possible Small Business Expo in 2024.

“Even though our normal planning session is in October for the following year, I asked the board to consider and approve the restructuring now in order for us to move forward immediately on some new programs,” Executive Director Lance Ryskamp said. “As I start my second year as Executive Director, I believe these new initiatives will enhance the chamber’s value to our members and build off some of the other programs already implemented this year.”

It's creating a new professional development committee, which will manage the chamber education series the chamber launched this year. It also will oversee new young professionals and women in business subcommittees.

“I am excited to move forward with these two new initiatives,” Ryskamp said. “I think our chamber has traditionally done a really good job in providing our members with networking opportunities, but I think we can do more when it comes to professional development. I believe these new programs, coupled with our education series, will create that capability for us and will enhance the value of a Highland Griffith chamber membership not only to our current members but potential new ones as well.”