Highland hikes sewer rates; hires new cop

HIGHLAND — The Highland Town Council has unanimously approved a rate increase for stormwater and wastewater processing, a hike of about 56%.

"It will have an approximately 20% impact" on consumer bills, said Councilman Tom Black, R-4th.

Clerk-Treasurer Michael Griffin said the increases are effective Feb. 1.

The increase is necessary to run and maintain old systems, but was delayed by the previous council three years ago, Black said.

"It's never easy raising rates because we understand the impact it has on people living on a fixed income, especially during COVID," he said. "But unfortunately this had to happen now because it had been put off for so long."

The council also approved a new salary ordinance that includes a 3% increase for town employees, not including the council members and the various appointed boards and commissions.

The raise also goes to the clerk-treasurer, police and fire chiefs, along with the paid, on-call firefighters.

"This is a long overdue raise in pay," said council President Mark Schocke, R-3rd.

In other business, Kenneth Norsweather became Highland's newest police officer. He was sworn into office Monday night.