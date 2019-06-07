At the golf course, Judy Seramur would hit her ball and suddenly it would disappear. She wou…

Benefit for Craig Witkowski

The Ride for Hope fundraiser for Craig Witkowski's stem cell transplant will be held Saturday at Buddy & Pal's, 340 U.S. 30 in Schererville.

Motorcycle ride registration begins at noon, with kickstands up at 2 p.m. It is $20 for a single, $25 for a double, and includes food after the ride.

Bands start at 4 p.m. Orchestrated Chaos, Misfit Toys, Daze of Grunge and the Kelly Miller Band are scheduled to play. A $10 donation is requested for general admission.

There will also be raffles and a 50/50.