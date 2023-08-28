Anyone who's tried to buy a home in Northwest Indiana in the last few years knows you have to act fast or risk letting your dream house slip through your hands.

It turns out, the Region is home to one of the country's most super-charged housing markets.

Highland is one of the hottest zip codes in the country for real estate right now, according to realtor.com.

The suburban town in central Lake County ranked sixth nationwide among the hottest real estate markets with an average of 2.9 times as many online viewers as the national average, a median 19 days on the market and a $289,000 median listing price in June. Realtor.com identified Highland as the hottest market in the greater Chicago-Naperville-Elgin metropolitan area, which spans from Northwest Indiana to southeast Wisconsin. It was the sixth hottest metro area in the country.

Nationwide, Highland trailed only Gahanna, Ohio; Southington, Connecticut; Ridgewood, New Jersey; Andover, Massachusetts; and Nazareth, Pennsylvania, according to Realtor.com. Chicago trailed only the Columbus, Ohio; Hartford, Connecticut; New York City; Boston; and Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton metros.

Highland also led Indiana, with Lafayette ranking 17th nationwide and no other Hoosier zip codes making the list, which was based on statistics gathered by the National Association of Realtors.

"Our list of top 10 zip codes shows the concentration of buyer demand in affordable Midwest markets and well-located Northeast markets that offer convenience and value," Realtor.com said in a news release. "Homes in the hottest zip codes tend to be larger than the U.S. average. Despite their size advantage, a majority of the hottest zips see prices at or below the U.S. median."

Interest rates remain in the 6% to 7% range, leaving many potential homebuyers sidelined as they don't want to give up their lower interest rate that's locked in. Prices still climbed 7.2% in the top zip codes across the country, exceeding the 4.2% average home price growth nationwide.

"The presence of zips within higher-priced major metros on this year’s list suggests that some buyers have adjusted to the higher-rate environment and are moving forward with their home search. It is also possible that this year’s list is telling the story of two different types of buyers," Realtor.com said in its news release. "Affordable markets have gained popularity with the typical buyer looking to achieve homeownership despite widespread unaffordability. Meanwhile, pricier markets in the suburbs of large cities may be attracting higher-earning buyers who are driven by quality of life offerings in these areas as opposed to affordability."