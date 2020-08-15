You have permission to edit this article.
Highland pays tribute to its Hometown Heroes
Highland pays tribute to its Hometown Heroes

Hometown Hero banners in Highland

From left Sandy McKnight, Lydia Lopez, Janet Foster and Beth Gericke stand in front of Hometown Heroes banners in Highland. 

 Provided

HIGHLAND — Four friends have found a way to pay tribute to the town's veterans with a Hometown Heroes display that provides a walkable opportunity for people to give their respects to both current and former members of the military.

A total of 135 banners hang downtown on light posts on Highway and Jewett avenues, Fourth Street and Second Street, near American Legion Post 180 and around Main Square Park.

The colorful banners contain pictures of individuals who have called Highland home and have served their country.

The project was initiated by Highland residents Beth Gericke, Janet Foster, Lydia Lopez and Sandy McKnight.

"We actually met through our boys," Lopez said. "And we all live in the same neighborhood."

McKnight drew the idea from a similar display she had seen in a small town in Michigan that she thought would be a good fit for downtown Highland.

"But what pushed me more to do it was Janet Foster's son, Kyle, is best friends with my son, Ryan," McKnight said.

Kyle Foster, 21, is currently stationed with the Marines in Japan and is pictured on one of the Hometown Heroes banners.

Foster said her son, whom she has not seen in almost two years, had no qualms about putting his life on the line for his fellow Americans.

"He said, ' This is what I'm doing,'" Foster said. "'This is what my calling is,' and that's the route he chose. And I'm so terribly proud of him."

Foster said a banner of Kyle's grandfather is next to Kyle's banner.

"We tried to keep all of the family members that had requested it together," Foster said.

Lopez's father is also on a banner, as is Gericke's daughter, Jenna, who is stationed with the Navy in Hawaii.

McKnight said she and her three friends started attending town meetings until they received approval for the project. She said Councilman Mark Herak, D-2nd, has been their go-to person on the Town Council and the town purchased brackets to hang the banners.

Individual families pay $45 to buy a banner.

Lopez said the plan was to have Highland people only on the banners, but others were accepted if space allowed.

"I would say 95% are Highland," McKnight said.

McKnight created a Highland Hometown Heroes Facebook page that advertises the project.

Lopez said people have been posting pictures they have taken while standing under their banners with their families.

"It brought a lot of attention to our town," Lopez said.

Long-time Highland resident Louis Williams, 73, saw combat with the Navy in Vietnam.

His banner hangs on Highway Avenue, across the street from Traditions Restaurant.

He had never heard of another town doing such a project and found out about it from American Legion Post 180, of which he is a member.

"This is why we're here, because of the military," Williams said. "A lot of people don't appreciate the freedoms we have today."

Williams has had pictures taken with him and his four grandsons standing under his banner.

"That was great," Williams said. "They're proud of me."

The banners are scheduled to remain up until around Labor Day, when they will be taken down so banners can go up of Highland High School seniors.

They are expected to go up again in time for Veterans Day in November.

