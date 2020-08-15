Highland pays tribute to its Hometown Heroes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HIGHLAND — Four friends have found a way to pay tribute to the town's veterans with a Hometown Heroes display that provides a walkable opportunity for people to give their respects to both current and former members of the military.

A total of 135 banners hang downtown on light posts on Highway and Jewett avenues, Fourth Street and Second Street, near American Legion Post 180 and around Main Square Park.

The colorful banners contain pictures of individuals who have called Highland home and have served their country.

The project was initiated by Highland residents Beth Gericke, Janet Foster, Lydia Lopez and Sandy McKnight.

"We actually met through our boys," Lopez said. "And we all live in the same neighborhood."

McKnight drew the idea from a similar display she had seen in a small town in Michigan that she thought would be a good fit for downtown Highland.

"But what pushed me more to do it was Janet Foster's son, Kyle, is best friends with my son, Ryan," McKnight said.

Kyle Foster, 21, is currently stationed with the Marines in Japan and is pictured on one of the Hometown Heroes banners.