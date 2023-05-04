HIGHLAND — The Park Department plans to modify several concession stands to comply with Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.

If funding is approved, the work would be done next year via a Community Development Block Grant, Park Superintendent Alex Brown said.

"We're happy to get this $104,000," Brown told the Town Council recently.

If approved, the project would involve five of the town's six concession stands. The stand at the Meadows subdivision has already been done, he said.

Most of the concession counters are 44 inches high, whereas the ADA requires a maximum height of 36 inches, Brown said.

"We need to modify the counters at those five locations" and lower the sales windows, Brown said.

Depending on the architect's estimate, some ADA adjustments might also be done in the restrooms at a couple of the stands, he added.

"Main Square’s needs no modifications," Brown said. "(It) was completed after ADA requirements were known."

In other business, the council approved an agreement with NIES Engineering to design a 2023 street improvement and resurfacing project.

A letter from NIES said the work will include nine road segments along Terrace Drive, Cedar Lane, Briarwood Lane, Teakwood Lane, Lakeside Drive and four dead ends on Delaware Place.

"We propose to provide design engineering services for a not-to-exceed fee of $25,500," the letter said.

The letter also notes the Indiana Department of Transportation has preliminarily awarded a Community Crossings Matching Grant of $274,438 to the town for the project.

According to NIES, part of its agreement includes survey work for intersection sidewalk ramps and the overall specifications for the contractor bidding process.

