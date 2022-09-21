Highland proposes $19.7 million budget, up $1.4M from this year

HIGHLAND — The Highland Town Council is looking at a proposed civil budget is $19.7 million for next year.

Of that amount, a maximum of $8.7 million will come from property taxes.

The current year's civil budget is $18.3 million

The board on Monday also introduced the proposed operating budgets for the sanitary and water departments, which are separate from the civil budget.

Monday's action was to hold public hearings on the budgets and the public has 10 days to remonstrate with 10 or more taxpayers.

"I would like the council to introduce only (tonight)," said Clerk-Treasurer Mark Herak. The actual adoption is at 7 p.m. Oct. 10.

After the council adopts the proposed numbers, they will be submitted to the Department of Local Government Finance, which typically will finalize the proposal lower than presented.

Thus, the final rate assigned by the state will be less than advertised by the town.

Typically, a town council will take this into consideration when making its budget proposal, board members said.

The Sanitary District's 2023 budget is proposed at $4.1 million, which is about the same as the current year.

The estimated tax levy is $251,491.

The Water District's proposed budget is $338,992 with no expected tax levy.

The current year's budget is $252,941.

Herak noted the various town departments were advised to keep their projected 2023 needs no higher than 5% above the current year.

He added that all departments were increased by 4%, while the police department got an 8% increase.