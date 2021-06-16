Highland rejects term limits for council members

HIGHLAND — The Town Council has rejected a proposal to impose term limits on council members and the clerk-treasurer's position.

The vote Monday was 4-1 with the negative vote cast by Councilman Mark Schocke, R-3rd.

Before the vote, Schocke, who sponsored the ordinance, said the governor and other state offices have term limits and that Highland does not need the same faces running for every election.

"It provides reasonable limits," Schocke said of his proposal.

If it had been approved, the ordinance would have restricted council members and the clerk-treasurer to two consecutive terms.

Under the ordinance, the officeholders would have had to sit out at least one election cycle and then be eligible to run again for two more consecutive terms.

"It would be a really good breath of fresh air for our town ... as far as I am concerned, these are not" lifetime positions, Schocke said.

Voicing opposition to the ordinance was Councilman Mark Herak, D-2nd, who said term limits are not allowed under the state's Home Rule laws.

"This piece of legislation is not good government. It is not good policy."