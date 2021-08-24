Highland rejects town manager proposal

HIGHLAND — In its 111 years of existence, Highland has had a town manager for fewer than two of those years — and it will not be getting another one any time soon.

The Town Council on Monday voted down a proposal to restore the position that a previous council created in 2006 and was dissolved by the next council.

The vote was 4-1 with Council President Roger Sheeman, R-5th, casting the lone dissenting vote.

"I don't think there's very much public support" for this position, Councilman Mark Schocke, R-3rd, said before the vote. "I would be against it."

Schocke added most residents expect the council to use its full authority instead of delegating it.

"I agree with Mr. Schocke," said Council Vice President Bernie Zemen, D-1st. "It's not that popular."

Zemen said he has gotten along without a town manager for many years and the council can continue without one.

Zemen raised a good point, said Councilman Mark Herak, D-2nd. He added that the position is not popular around town.

Confirming that sentiment, after the vote, was resident Lydia Shotts.