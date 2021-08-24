Highland rejects town manager proposal

HIGHLAND — In its 111 years of existence, Highland has had a town manager for fewer than two of those years — and it will not be getting another one any time soon.
The Town Council on Monday voted down a proposal to restore the position that a previous council created in 2006 and was dissolved by the next council.
The vote was 4-1 with Council President Roger Sheeman, R-5th, casting the lone dissenting vote.
"I don't think there's very much public support" for this position, Councilman Mark Schocke, R-3rd, said before the vote. "I would be against it."
Schocke added most residents expect the council to use its full authority instead of delegating it.
"I agree with Mr. Schocke," said Council Vice President Bernie Zemen, D-1st. "It's not that popular."
Zemen said he has gotten along without a town manager for many years and the council can continue without one.
Zemen raised a good point, said Councilman Mark Herak, D-2nd. He added that the position is not popular around town.
Confirming that sentiment, after the vote, was resident Lydia Shotts.
She said it had been claimed that a manager is needed because there is so much work to do.
"I still don't think that we need the town manager," she said, adding that the $100,000 or so for the salary has better uses around town.
After a previous council created the position in 2006, Richard Underkofler was hired as Highland's first and only town manager.
Officials say he performed well in spite of the controversial nature of the position.
He served only 22 months because the subsequent Town Council immediately voted to eliminate the position.
In other business, the board held a commissioning ceremony for Bane, the town's new police canine officer.
The ceremony was conducted by Clerk-Treasurer Michael Griffin as Bane, and his human handler, Officer Anthony Kowal, stood before him.
"He's a very highly driven dog," Kowal said of Bane, who is almost 2 years old.
Kowal noted that Bane spent six weeks in training.
"He's been really good."
The board also approved a Plan Commission recommendation to allow construction of a Sherman Williams retail paint store.
The location, 10404 Indianapolis Blvd., sits in a business planned unit development and needed the council's approval.
