Highland swears in four new police officers

HIGHLAND —The Highland Police Department on Monday added four new officers to its ranks.

Bolstered by a roomful of relatives and friends, each took the oath of office from Clerk-Treasurer Michael Griffin before the Town Council.

Sworn in were Emmalie Wolke, Corey Anderson, Kade Sapp and Joshua Brzezinski.

All four will be attending the Northwest Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in Hobart beginning Aug. 2 for 15 weeks of academy training, Cmdr. John Banasiak said Tuesday in a news release.

Wolke, 26, will wear badge No. 233 and is a resident of Thornton, Illinois. She graduated from Illiana Christian High School and has served as a medic in the U.S. Army Reserves for the past six years.

She recently finished a nine-month deployment with a combat engineer unit and has been with a field hospital unit in Illinois.

"I think that I'm going to like it in Highland," Wolke said. "I'm very excited about my career here."

Anderson is a Highland resident and will wear badge No. 234.

The 35-year-old is a graduate of Highland High School and is married with one son.