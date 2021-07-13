 Skip to main content
Highland swears in four new police officers
alert urgent

Clerk-Treasurer Michael Griffin swears in new police officers: Joshua Brzezinski, from left, Kade Sapp, Corey Anderson and Emmalie Wolke.

HIGHLAND —The Highland Police Department on Monday added four new officers to its ranks.

Join Tristan DeFord, Jami Rieck, and Nancy Zakutanksky on a shift working for Superior Ambulance in Merrillville.

Bolstered by a roomful of relatives and friends, each took the oath of office from Clerk-Treasurer Michael Griffin before the Town Council.

Sworn in were Emmalie Wolke, Corey Anderson, Kade Sapp and Joshua Brzezinski.

All four will be attending the Northwest Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in Hobart beginning Aug. 2 for 15 weeks of academy training, Cmdr. John Banasiak said Tuesday in a news release.

Wolke, 26, will wear badge No. 233 and is a resident of Thornton, Illinois. She graduated from Illiana Christian High School and has served as a medic in the U.S. Army Reserves for the past six years.

She recently finished a nine-month deployment with a combat engineer unit and has been with a field hospital unit in Illinois.

"I think that I'm going to like it in Highland," Wolke said. "I'm very excited about my career here."

Anderson is a Highland resident and will wear badge No. 234.

The 35-year-old is a graduate of Highland High School and is married with one son.

He recently left a 10-year career with the Norfolk Southern Railroad to join the Highland Police Department.

Sapp will wear badge No. 235 and also is a Highland resident.

The 29-year-old graduated from Shakamak High School in Jasonville, Indiana. He also is a graduate of IUPUI with a criminal justice degree and was part of the IU Cadet Program.

He served as a reserve officer with the Sheridan Police Department and was a government contractor for the Federal Protective Service in Indianapolis for the past five years.

Sapp is originally from Terre Haute.

"Highland is the first department I applied for," he said. "Highland has grown on me and I love it."

Brzezinski, 24, will wear badge No. 236 and lives in Crown Point with his wife, Angelica.

He is a Crown Point High School graduate and recently completed four years of service with the U.S. Marine Corps.

Brzezinski told the audience he has always wanted to be a law enforcement officer and is now attending IU Northwest to earn a degree in criminal justice.

"You got the cream of the crop with these recruits," Council President Roger Sheeman, R-5th, said to Police Chief Pete Hojnicki.

