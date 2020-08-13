Highland to determine fate of fall festival amid coronavirus pandemic

HIGHLAND — The coronavirus pandemic may claim yet another town festival, but the Town Council is delaying a final decision.
A fall festival is scheduled Sept. 26 in Main Square Park.
"We have a difficult decision to make," Council President Mark Schocke, R-3rd, said Monday.
He noted that the Community Events Commission already has had a couple festivals canceled because of the virus, including the five-day Fourth of July celebration.
"I'm having a hard time coming to a conclusion," Schocke said. He said he would ask fellow council members to think about what to do this week.
Effort has already been put into the festival in terms of a permit application and fireworks contract, and an agreement with the carnival company is expected soon, CEC President John Breslin said.
"We have about six confirmed food vendors ... about three craft vendors" with several more food vendors possible, CEC member Liz Breslin added.
Craft beer by Beer Geeks will be on tap if the festival gets a green light.
"We're willing to put in some time and energy" since the town has had nothing so far this year, John Breslin said. "We're kind of ready to go."
This was supposed to be a banner year for Highland festivals, with a beer garden planned for the Independence Day festival and the one now being discussed, said Councilman Mark Herak, D-2nd.
Herak speculated that perhaps it is just not in the cards for 2020.
"This is just not the year to do it," he said.
On the other hand, Town Councilman Roger Sheeman, R-5th, noted that the festival is still about six weeks away.
"I would hate to see those efforts go to waste," he said of the CEC. "I would really hope that we would have a festival."
But Sheeman also acknowledged that Gov. Eric Holcomb could potentially prohibit festivals if the pandemic starts to get worse.
The council said it will seek input from those directly involved with the town's festivals.
Many members of the Volunteers in Police Services are retired and at susceptible ages for the virus, Schocke said.
CEC member Jacqui Herrera said that VIPS, the Park and Police departments should be asked for their opinions.
Police Chief Pete Hojnicki said it will be difficult to police the wearing of masks and social distancing.
"We're not experts in that field," he said of recognizing if a mask is adequate for the virus or being worn correctly.
Public Works Director Mark Knesek added that if kids cannot go to school, the festival should not take place either.
"I love festivals, but am willing to forego this year."
Park Department Recreation Director Dave Byers added that workers are concerned about handling festival garbage during the pandemic.
Things seem to be going backward with the pandemic, Building Commissioner Ken Mika said, adding that the town might want to cancel this year and look toward 2021.
The council also noted that the Highland Main Street Bureau was planning the Makers' Market for Sept. 26-27 but has already cancelled it due to the virus.
Jesse and Priscilla Jones celebrate their 72nd anniversary
Jesse and Priscilla Jones celebrate their 72nd anniversary
Jesse and Priscilla Jones celebrate their 72nd anniversary
Jesse and Priscilla Jones celebrate their 72nd anniversary
Jesse and Priscilla Jones celebrate their 72nd anniversary
Jesse and Priscilla Jones celebrate their 72nd anniversary
Jesse and Priscilla Jones celebrate their 72nd anniversary
Jesse and Priscilla Jones celebrate their 72nd anniversary
Jesse and Priscilla Jones celebrate their 72nd anniversary
Jesse and Priscilla Jones celebrate their 72nd anniversary
Gallery: Jesse and Priscilla Jones celebrate their 72nd anniversary
Gallery: Jesse and Priscilla Jones celebrate their 72nd anniversary
Gallery: Jesse and Priscilla Jones celebrate their 72nd anniversary
Gallery: Jesse and Priscilla Jones celebrate their 72nd anniversary
Gallery: Jesse and Priscilla Jones celebrate their 72nd anniversary
Gallery: Jesse and Priscilla Jones celebrate their 72nd anniversary
Gallery
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.