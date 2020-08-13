Highland to determine fate of fall festival amid coronavirus pandemic

Herak speculated that perhaps it is just not in the cards for 2020.

"This is just not the year to do it," he said.

On the other hand, Town Councilman Roger Sheeman, R-5th, noted that the festival is still about six weeks away.

"I would hate to see those efforts go to waste," he said of the CEC. "I would really hope that we would have a festival."

But Sheeman also acknowledged that Gov. Eric Holcomb could potentially prohibit festivals if the pandemic starts to get worse.

The council said it will seek input from those directly involved with the town's festivals.

Many members of the Volunteers in Police Services are retired and at susceptible ages for the virus, Schocke said.

CEC member Jacqui Herrera said that VIPS, the Park and Police departments should be asked for their opinions.

Police Chief Pete Hojnicki said it will be difficult to police the wearing of masks and social distancing.

"We're not experts in that field," he said of recognizing if a mask is adequate for the virus or being worn correctly.