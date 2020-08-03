Highland Town Council delays vote on fall fireworks

HIGHLAND — The Town Council is delaying its vote on a fireworks show planned for a possible late summer festival.
It would be "a kind of Fall Fest," Clerk-Treasurer Michael Griffin said.
The Council of Community Events is planning it as a "Last Call for Summer" for Sept. 26-27.
It's planned for at Main Square Park and possibly feature a carnival, live music and craft beer, said Councilman Tom Black, R-4th.
"With the changing numbers of COVID cases, we may cancel the festival," he said. "At this time CCE still plans on having it."
If the event must be canceled, Black wondered if the town would be penalized for breaking the fireworks contract.
"The way things are going, there's a chance we won't even have the event," said Councilman Roger Sheeman, R-5th.
If the fireworks do blast off, it would happen on Sept. 26 at a cost of $25,000.
"That (fee) is consistent with ... Independence Day," Griffin said.
A typical fireworks contract calls for the town to pay 40 percent of the original fee if it cancels.
However, the council noted that Mad Bomber Fireworks Productions did not exercise the penalty clause when the town was forced to cancel the Independence Day fireworks due to the virus.
The council voted to study the contract and penalties if the event should be canceled.
"I just don't know the relevance of doing it on Sept. 26," Sheeman said of a fireworks show, stressing that there is nothing notable about that particular date.
In other COVID-19 issues, the council approved a suggestion by Fire Chief Bill Timmer to stockpile various personal protective equipment in case of a possible new surge by the virus.
The council also approved the purchase of additional rapid response equipment and accessories after a suggestion by Police Chief Pete Hojnicki regarding the current state of chaos across the country.
