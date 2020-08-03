Highland Town Council delays vote on fall fireworks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HIGHLAND — The Town Council is delaying its vote on a fireworks show planned for a possible late summer festival.

It would be "a kind of Fall Fest," Clerk-Treasurer Michael Griffin said.

The Council of Community Events is planning it as a "Last Call for Summer" for Sept. 26-27.

It's planned for at Main Square Park and possibly feature a carnival, live music and craft beer, said Councilman Tom Black, R-4th.

"With the changing numbers of COVID cases, we may cancel the festival," he said. "At this time CCE still plans on having it."

If the event must be canceled, Black wondered if the town would be penalized for breaking the fireworks contract.

"The way things are going, there's a chance we won't even have the event," said Councilman Roger Sheeman, R-5th.

If the fireworks do blast off, it would happen on Sept. 26 at a cost of $25,000.

"That (fee) is consistent with ... Independence Day," Griffin said.

A typical fireworks contract calls for the town to pay 40 percent of the original fee if it cancels.