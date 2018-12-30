HIGHLAND — Town employees will find a few more dollars in their paychecks next year.
The Town Council has voted unanimously to grant all full-time employees a 3 percent increase.
"I wish we could do much more," said Clerk-treasurer Michael Griffin.
He said the town is doing what it can for its employees while balancing its commitment to the taxpayers at the same time.
As it continues this balancing act, the council is mindful of the 2020 circuit breaker property tax cap that the town has been bracing for, along with paying a $1.9 million one-time refund to Meijer Superstore after some recent litigation.
None of the elected officials were given an increase, except for Griffin — who received slightly under 3 percent.
"This makes 21 years in a row that the Town Council did not take a raise," said Council Vice President Bernie Zemen, D-1st.
Zemen said the last time town employees got a salary boost was in 2017, with 5 percent.
Also receiving a pay boost in 2019 are the paid on-call firefighters.
They will get an increase of 50 cents an hour, "which is about nine cents higher than a 3 percent increase would have yielded," Griffin said.
These firefighters will go from $13.72 to $14.22 per hour, he noted.
In other business, Fire Chief Bill Timmer said residents are invited to Main Square Park Monday evening to greet the new year with a fireworks display at midnight.