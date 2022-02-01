Highland wary of insurance offer

HIGHLAND — Many Highland residents have received letters from an out-of-state company offering to insure the water and sewer lines that run beneath homeowners' properties and connect to their houses.

What concerns them is the letter carries a stamp from the North Township Trustee's office.

The Town Council questioned the correspondence and advised residents last week to be careful.

Councilman Mark Herak, D-2nd, said he did not believe the company's offer was legitimate and he said efforts to speak with the company to ask exactly what was being covered were unsuccessful.

Diana DeLeon, North Township Deputy of Staff and Operations, said the called the phone number given by the company on Monday and was able to speak to a company representative for about three minutes.

DeLeon said the company, Service Line Warranties of America, appears to be a legitimate firm and has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.

She also noted the arrangement was made after the departure of Trustee Frank J. Mrvan and prior to the arrival of the new trustee, Adrian Santos.

"It's basically a marketing agreement to use our logo on their materials," DeLeon said.

She added the arrangement was made by an interim trustee.

"It's an optional thing," she said about the insurance offerings.

Lateral lines branch from the main lines and run beneath residential yards. They are the property of each homeowner, who bears financial responsibility for any repairs that might come up.

Also at the council's last business meeting, the board said it will consider issuing a "sense of the council" statement on a proposal by the Indiana State General Assembly to increase the amount of personal property that local businesses can claim on their taxes.

If it becomes law, Senate Bill 336 would increase the business personal property tax exemption from $40,000 to $80,000.

The council's statement draft says this would result "in a further shift in property taxation from the business tax base to the residential tax base."

The draft notes that the state previously increased the exemption, in 2019, from $20,000 to the present $40,000.

The current business personal property represents about 4% of the town's tax base and SB 336 could cause an increase of 11 cents per $100 of assessed valuation — a potential shift of $1.3 million to residential taxes.

"How do you replace the 4% we lose?" asked Councilman Roger Sheeman, R-5th.

The draft document, if approved by the council, would urge the state to consider a permanent tax credit for any proposed business personal property tax reductions.

