Hilltop Neighborhood House takes stroll around the block

VALPARAISO — The Porter County Community Foundation has awarded a Community Fund grant to Hilltop Neighborhood House.

The funds helped buy three Gaggle Buggie Strollers for the childcare facility.

“The Gaggle Buggies have been on our wish list for a while,” said Amy Osburn, Vice President and Director at Hilltop Neighborhood House.

“The grant allowed us to purchase the strollers which provides a safe, unique way for our kids and teachers to get some fresh air and see the world from a new perspective.”

These special strollers allow the children and staff to safely take walks together and, with tiered seating, everyone has a good view. The buggies are easy to push, have a safe braking system, and allow for up to 6 children to ride together on one stroller.

They are equipped with safety harnesses and have sunroofs for UV protection. The seats can be converted to accommodate carriers so the younger infants can go for a ride, too.

“Community Fund grants are all about our neighbors helping the community they live in,” said Bill Higbie, President and CEO of the Porter County Community Foundation. “When you donate to the Community Fund, you make grants – and smiles - like this possible.”

The Porter County Community Foundation was founded in 1996 and since then has awarded over $34 million in grants and scholarships to organizations and students in our community. If you would like to make a difference in Porter County through the Community Fund, visit www.pccf.gives/communityfund.

