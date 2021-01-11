Historian, educator Bruce Woods remembered as great man with deep compassion for others

CROWN POINT — Friends and family gathered Monday afternoon to honor Bruce Woods, a beloved Lake County historian and educator.
Rev. Mark Wilkins, senior pastor at First United Methodist Church of Crown Point, said those gathered at Burns Funeral Home — in person or via Facebook Live — were there to honor Woods' greatness.
"It is sadly trite to begin a funeral service by saying that we come to remember a great man," Wilkins said. "The reason I say sadly is because greatness has become somewhat of a demeaning term in our modern culture. We attribute greatness to anyone from our greatest heroes all the way down to somebody who's chief skill is hitting 3-pointers in overtime."
True greatness, however, comes from a quality of character and a willingness to serve, Wilkins said, adding, "Those are the hallmarks of the greatness that was and is Bruce Woods."
Woods, who died Jan. 5 at 78 years old, dedicated his life to serving others. He served in the United States Army from 1962 to 1964, was an educator at Merrillville High School for nearly 30 years and worked with local organizations for decades.
Royce Chenore, who has known Woods for 40 years, spoke to Woods' life and character during his hour-long funeral service.
Chenore knew of Woods while he was at Merrillville High School, and though Chenore didn't have Woods as a teacher, the pair became friends later in life.
Woods, Chenore said, is irreplaceable and "the epitome of a true friend."
"It is real evident that he was an exemplary teacher ... proven by the recent comments posted on social media that he had a lasting impression on so many of all these students over the years," Chenore said. "Think about, for a moment, 30 years of teaching and how many students' lives that he had impacted. The number has to be in the thousands."
Woods always was happy when former students would reach out to him, especially if he heard former students chose to become educators themselves, Chenore said.
The English and history teacher, who also directed plays and served as the faculty adviser for the yearbook and school newspaper, was a father figure to some students, Chenore added.
"He took everybody for who they were; always encouraging to do their best, be theirself and not to be judgmental," Chenore said. "This really said who he was and the impact that he had on them."
Woods' heart was always in the right place, Chenore said after recalling how Woods would still visit with the mother of a late mutual friend who died in 1986 after being struck by a drunken driver.
Despite grieving the loss himself, Chenore said Woods was there for the late friend's family.
Along with his deep compassion for others, Woods had the ability to laugh at himself and had a wonderful smile and great laugh, Chenore said, noting Woods often said, "We all need to laugh more and cry less."
"One time he said (to me), 'You remind me of an onion.' I said, 'Oh, do I smell?' He said, 'No. The more I get to know you, the more you have many, many layers,'" Chenore said."Really, it was Bruce that was the onion with many layers for all the different hats that he has worn over the years."
Woods' many hats included serving the Lake Court House Foundation; Lake County Historical Museum; Lake County Historical Society; Old Homestead Preservation Society; Crown Point Historic Preservation Commission; Merrillville Education Foundation; Merrillville Classroom Teachers Association; Lake County Public Library Board of Trustees; Lt. Gov. Calumet Division of Kiwanis; Merrillville, Gary and Hammond Kiwanis; Times Editorial Advisory Board; Association of Indiana Museums; Lake Michigan Coastal Advisory; Appointed County Historian; and County Historian Preservationist, according to his obituary.
He also completed scholarship scoring for the Crown Point Community Foundation and volunteered at Harbor Light Hospice and Merrillville and Hobart Meals on Wheels.
Woods received the Legacy Foundation's Volunteer of the Year award in 2000, as well as the Indiana Historical Society's Hubert Hawkins History Award in 2002.
"In my opinion, in my belief, Bruce's most-important title was ambassador. Bruce was an ambassador of love, compassion and giving for all others," Chenore said, sniffling. "It did not matter what color your skin was, your faith, religion, male or female, young or old, he was kind and generous to everyone he came into contact with."
Chenore added: "He did not care about how much money you had in your pocket. He cared about what you had in your heart. He accepted and loved everyone for who they were, as themselves. Love never fails."