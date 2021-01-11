Historian, educator Bruce Woods remembered as great man with deep compassion for others

Woods, Chenore said, is irreplaceable and "the epitome of a true friend."

"It is real evident that he was an exemplary teacher ... proven by the recent comments posted on social media that he had a lasting impression on so many of all these students over the years," Chenore said. "Think about, for a moment, 30 years of teaching and how many students' lives that he had impacted. The number has to be in the thousands."

Woods always was happy when former students would reach out to him, especially if he heard former students chose to become educators themselves, Chenore said.

The English and history teacher, who also directed plays and served as the faculty adviser for the yearbook and school newspaper, was a father figure to some students, Chenore added.

"He took everybody for who they were; always encouraging to do their best, be theirself and not to be judgmental," Chenore said. "This really said who he was and the impact that he had on them."

Woods' heart was always in the right place, Chenore said after recalling how Woods would still visit with the mother of a late mutual friend who died in 1986 after being struck by a drunken driver.

Despite grieving the loss himself, Chenore said Woods was there for the late friend's family.