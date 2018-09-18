CROWN POINT — A graduate film student at Columbia College Chicago is using the historic courthouse in Crown Point to bring to life the story of the first same-sex couple to marry in the state of Colorado in the early 1900s.
Ksenia Ivanova, of Russia, who came to Chicago in 2016 to earn her master's degree, said she was working on her thesis and was looking for a good story to highlight when she came across the tale of “Handsome Jack” Hill, aka Helen Hilsher, and Anna Slifka in 1913.
"I spent the entire summer looking for a story that would have some meaning to me and that would be interesting," the young director said Monday during a break in filming.
"I read the story of Jack and Anna, and I was like, 'Wow.' It was amazing to me that a woman was put on trial for dressing like a man," she said.
According to Ivanova's research, Hilsher posed as a man and came to a tiny Colorado town along with Slifka. He was a popular bachelor in the town but eventually decided to marry Slifka. Someone found out and exposed the couple.
Ivanova said Hilsher was put on trial, and the two were ordered never to see each other again.
"I was struck that these two wanted something so badly, and I was shocked that it was ruined because of society at that time," Ivanova said.
"They separated and the two never saw each other again. Anna died in 1979. I found a granddaughter. She had four children and multiple grandchildren. Anna's husband died early and she was a widow for more than 30 years.
"It was a story that I had to tell. I give tribute to these two people who had a moment together. Using the courthouse at Crown Point was an easy choice. It's ideal," Ivanova said.
She said she won several grants to produce her film, including the Albert P. Weisman Award, Carole Fielding Student Grant and The Arch and Bruce Brown Foundation Grant. She said she raised $11,000 through the grants to tell the story of the young couple.
Ivanova said she has a crew of about 20 people working on the film and a dozen or so extras. She is filming Monday and Tuesday in Crown Point.
Ivanova is no stranger to film. She has made seven films. Before coming to Chicago, she worked five years for a television show in Russia. She also completed two internships, one with the "Chicago PD" TV show.
Ivanova said she hopes to screen the film in the spring and would love to enter it at film festivals across the country.
Carrie Napoleon, with the Lake Court House Foundation Inc., which runs the courthouse, said the board approved the film there and waived the rental fee for use of the old treasurer and auditor offices on the second floor for the film.
"We thought this was a great opportunity to showcase our incredible courthouse," she said. "We love to have people use the facility and see our courthouse. It's beautiful and a really great space."
One of the local extras on the show was Tom Darnell, a maintenance worker at the courthouse who also fills in as security.
"I showed up Monday ready to do my job as security, and a little while later someone asked me if I'd be willing to serve as an extra on the film," he said.
"It's an interesting story. I'm looking forward to seeing the whole movie. I'm just in the audience of the courtroom as an extra, but it's kind of fun."