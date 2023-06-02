HAMMOND — For Bishop Noll Institute, Thursday's graduation was a time to rewrite the school’s history.

First, the Catholic high school marked its 100th graduation ceremony. Second, the school had its first African-American valedictorian. Finally, the guest speaker was more than a good buy.

He was Damien Harmon, Noll Class of 1996 and senior executive vice president of Best Buy.

This year’s valedictorian is Ayanna Wash of Whiting: president of and first-chair trumpet with the Noll band, vice president of the Drama Club who had the lead role in the spring production of “Little Shop of Horrors,” and a member of the Noll Biology Club.

She plans to study biology at Marian University in Indianapolis. She is looking at becoming a doctor and enrolling at the Marian College of Osteopathic Medicine.

“Tonight is a symbol that all the hard work and endless hours have paid off," Wash said. "It shows that all that hard work means something."

As for being Noll’s first Black valedictorian, “it’s not just for me, but for others to be a symbol.”

To her classmates, Wash said: “We all have so much love to give. It’s important that we give as much love as we can, because the most important thing people need is kindness and love.”

Wash said she learned the importance of love long ago. She convinced her parents, Adriana Lopez and Jerel Wash, to let her enroll at Noll.

“Noll is a beautiful opportunity, and we’re also a family,” she said. “There’s so many wonderful people you come in contact with and learn from.”

Wash described the past four years to her classmates as a “wild ride, but we did it all together.”

Lopez commented on her daughter: “I’m ecstatic, beyond proud. She’s always had good grades in school.”

Added Jerel Wash: “I feel great. She made history tonight.”

The Noll class also made history, racking up $23,179,078 in college scholarship offers. BNI President Paul Mullaney said that figure may be a school record.

Mullaney urged graduates to be “warriors for peace, social justice and sanctity of life.”

Harmon, a father of six who lives in of Nashville, Tennessee, is senior executive vice president for Best Buy. He oversees various service offerings, including the Geek Squad, the store's national tech-support team. Some call him “Chief Geek.”

He entered BNI in 1992 from the Glen Park section of Gary. “This was a great school, and I loved every minute of it,” he said, recalling his football and track days.

“I loved the culture here. I loved the collision of different cultures coming together here.”

School officials reported on Noll’s diversity, with Hispanics comprising 60% of the student body, followed by whites at 20%, Blacks at 10%, and mixed ethnicities the remaining 10%.

Harmon played in NFL Europe, did not earn his college degree until his 30s, donated technology equipment to the John Will Anderson Boys & Girls Club in Gary, and and has 75,000 people report to him.

“Today is not just about something you accomplished. It’s about the people in the room who love you,” he told the graduates.

He offered this advice: Always remember you have power; never reduce your dreams to the level of your experiences; and have beliefs, vision, resilience and strength of will.

In a greeting to students, Principal Lorenza Jara Pastrick cited this Noll class for its grit and determination.

“I learned early in my career that the only control I had in my life is how I responded to life’s situations,” Pastrick said. “Your class has done just this throughout your high school career. You have adapted and adjusted to life’s changes. You have responded to life’s situations with a positive attitude.”

Rebecca Carlos of Hammond, one of the 104 graduating seniors, will study nursing at Purdue West Lafayette. “I’m excited to go to college,” she said. “I’m the first member of my family to go away from home.”

Gino Delli Colli of East Chicago will study accounting at Holy Cross College. “I feel I’ve accomplished something,” he said, having learned to “always try something new and try your best.”

Also headed to Holy Cross College is Daniella Giron of Lansing. Having come to this country from Guatemala, she spent one year at Noll. She wants to study biology and possibly become a doctor.

“I’ve learned to always be nice, because you don’t know what people are going through,” she said.