Rivich Auction is going to auction off vintage oil refinery vehicles that were originally meant to be part of a major Whiting-Robertsdale Historical Society Museum expansion that’s since been scaled back.

The Chicago-based auction company, whose owner, Rebecca Rivich, lives in Whiting, will auction of the historic vehicles that span from 1921 and 1935 and were refurbished with Standard Oil decals.

The city of Whiting commissioned Rivich Auction to sell off a 1922 Ford Model T Standard Oil service truck, a 1935 Ford Model 18 Standard Oil tanker, a 1925 Model T tow truck, a 1921 Atlantic Oil tanker and a 1924 Model T Standard Oil tanker. All of these vehicles have been fully restored and include decals for Standard Oil, the company that used to operate what’s now the BP Whiting Refinery.

“A previous mayor purchased them when they were building a new history museum but it now will have a smaller footprint and they’ll no longer be housed there,” she said. “They’re old vehicles that are all refurbished and running. They all still work.”

Former Mayor Joe Stahura had planned for the vehicles to be part of the museum campus he envisioned at the end of 119th Street near the National Mascot Hall of Fame. The museum is now looking at relocating to a smaller space than originally envisioned. The Chicago Baseball Museum that was planned there also never materialized.

The vehicles were outfitted with Standard Oil emblems but were never actually used at the refinery.

“They’re more memorabilia to represent Whiting’s heritage and history,” she said. “They’re all extremely rare and extremely unique. They’re also stylistically very cool. We just hope they stay in Northwest Indiana because of the local Standard Oil history.”

The “How To Make It In America: Americana & More” auction is now taking bids and will go live at 10 a.m. on July 16. It will feature the “best of old Americana, Southwestern, Native American, and contemporary American history and design.”

Rivich Auction is selling traditional Southwestern jewelry, antique bronzes of mountain men inspired by Frederic Remington, western sculptures, classic American design pieces and memorabilia from the 1992 U.S. Men’s Olympic Basketball Dream Team. It for instance has a basketball signed by all the Dream Team stars, including Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, David Robinson, Patrick Ewing and Charles Barkley.

For more information, visit bid.rivichauction.com or call 773-683-4219.