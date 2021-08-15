Historical association bringing back steamboat tours of Cedar Lake

CEDAR LAKE — Watch the lake come alive by taking a ride on a 1915 steamboat.

After the Cedar Lake Historical Association, in partnership with the Hesston Steam Museum, launched its Steam Through History program at the end of July, calls about the program didn't stop, Julie Zasada, executive director of the historical association.

The weeklong program was sold out, Zasada said.

"The phone continued to ring after the program ended, and wanted to try and maximize our season," Zasada said.

"We had already done all the work and all that it took to be approved, insurance and all that, so (we're) expanding the season a little bit."

The continued interest allowed the association to bring the program back for one day, and visitors will have a chance to take a ride on the historic water craft from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The voyage recalls the history of Lassen's Resort, which was founded in 1896.

The Dewey Line started in 1896, when Christian Lassen, founder of Lassen's Resort, started the boating service to take tourists on trips around the lake.