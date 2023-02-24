The popular History Channel show "American Pickers" plans to return to Indiana in April and could feature you and your stuff.

It's looking to pursue leads across the state, seeking "interesting characters with fascinating items and lots of them."

The long-running documentary show debuted in 2010. It focuses on the practice of antique picking, following collectors Mike Wolfe, Robbie Wolfe and Danielle Colby, who seek out vintage Americana from private collections that they will either sell in their antique stores or keep for themselves.

"We are excited to continue reaching the many collectors in the area to discuss their years of picking and are eager to hear their memorable stories," American Pickers said in a press release. "The American Pickers TV Show is looking for leads and would love to explore your hidden treasure."

Traveling the country in a Ford Transit van, the hosts sort through barns, sheds, basements, garages and outbuildings filled with antiques and other collectibles. They seek out collectors, hoarders and people who have accumulated, outgrown or inherited large collections of stuff that could include a few sought-after gems.

American Pickers invites people from across the Hoosier State, including Northwest Indiana, to pitch them on large collections of antiques that they can sort through for the better part of a day. They do not pick through antique stores, flea markets, malls, auctions, museums or other public venues.

"The hit show follows skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them," the show's producers said in a press release. "As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, the Pickers are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics."

The people they select could end up appearing on the show.

"Along the way, they want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. They hope to give historically significant objects a new lease on life while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way," American Pickers said in a press release. "The Pickers have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before. They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them."

Anyone who's interested should email their number, location, phone number and a description of the collection to americanpickers@cineflix.com.

The show, which is produced by Cineflix Productions, airs new episodes at 8 p.m. on Mondays on the History Channel.

For more information, call 646-493-2184.