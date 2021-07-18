History of Clark High School on display in Whiting

WHITING — If you’re going to Pierogi Fest, it’s your last chance to see an exhibit on the history of nearby George Rogers Clark High School.

The Whiting-Robertsdale Historical Society has Clark’s history on display in the shop windows at Studio 659 on 119th Street. The shop windows allows the exhibit to be accessible 24/7 in a COVID-friendly way. The exhibit ends July 25.

It’s a timely display. The school’s final graduation ceremony was June 9.

Gayle Kosalko, who helped organize the display of Clark memorabilia and historical notes, is married to a 1960 Clark graduate.

“What a beautiful, pristine, beautifully kept school,” she said. “That pool is out of this world.”

Kosalko gave the arts programs at the school prominence in the temporary exhibit. “They had a really lovely auditorium,” Kosalko said, where she enjoyed seeing many of the popular theater productions over the years.

On display is the trophy for the Battle of 119th Street, which was awarded every year to the victor in the annual Clark vs. Whiting football game. The players met each year for a barbecue at 119th Street and Atchison, where Whiting and Hammond meet, to get to know each other in a show of sportsmanship, Kosalko said.