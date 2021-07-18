History of Clark High School on display in Whiting

The winning trophy design was worth $119. The trophy now belongs to the historical society.

There’s also a silk prom dress from the 1950s to show what formal dances were like in that era. Dance cards are on display, too.

“They had an organization for everything,” Kosalko said. There was a debate club, pinochle club, poetry club, modern dance club and even a radio club formed in the 1930s. That club raised money to build its own radio in the 1930s, during the Great Depression.

A 1933 autograph book owned by Lois Gehrke is “one of my favorite things,” Kosalko said.

“Dearest Lois,” Kosalko’s favorite entry reads, “When you get married and your husband gets cross, Get out a broom and show him who’s boss!! The best in life to you.” It was signed, “Your Principal, R B Miller.”

Another autograph reads, “Yours till your house rottes away.”

The exhibit’s detail about the homecoming parade that got lost as they followed a police officer confused about the route is charming, too.

The school dates back to 1932, when it was built for $530,000 — $8.6 million in today’s dollars. Its first 94 graduates received diplomas in 1935.