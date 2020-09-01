Decades before Jacob Blake became a symbol of the civil rights movement, his grandfather worked for social justice in Region

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Decades before Jacob Blake became the latest face of the Black Lives Matter movement, his grandfather — the late Rev. Jacob Blake — was working for social justice in Northwest Indiana.

Williams Fair, 84, a church trustee and longtime member of the First African Methodist Episcopal Church in Gary's Midtown neighborhood, remembers the elder Blake from his tenure at the church.

“I think (today’s social justice action) is a fitting tribute to Rev. Blake’s early involvement in civil rights and his mentoring of youth,” said Fair, who joined the A.M.E. church as a teen and has been a member for 71 years.

The younger Blake, 29, was shot seven times in the back by a white police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Aug. 23, and is now paralyzed from the waist down as a result.

The shooting, captured on a bystander’s video, has sparked outrage and reignited a national debate about treatment of black men by police.

Fair said the elder Blake served in Region churches from the late 1950s until the early 1960s.

The elder Blake served as a youth minister in Gary and then pastor with the St. Luke A.M.E. Church in East Chicago He was also a pastor with St. James A.M.E. Church in Chicago.