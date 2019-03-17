HOBART — A new ordinance prohibits the public from possessing firearms in multiple city buildings.
The City Council adopted the measure, which indicates none except judicial officers and law enforcement officers can carry firearms in a building in which City Court proceedings take place.
There is a city courtroom in the municipality's Police and Court Complex at 705 E. Fourth St.
Hobart also has court in the City Council chambers at City Hall, 414 Main St.
Mayor Brian Snedecor said court sessions primarily take place at the police complex, but there are several occasions in which court is held at City Hall.
Clerk-Treasurer Deb Longer said the measure is in effect at all times in the buildings, not just when court is in session.
Although court sessions have only occurred at the complex and City Hall, the judge could have proceedings elsewhere as long as recording equipment and security is available, Longer said.
Snedecor said the city pursued the measure following changes in state law regarding firearms in public places.
Prior to the council acting on the ordinance, Snedecor said he is supportive of the measure and it creates a safer environment in municipal facilities.