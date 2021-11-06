Hobart alters recycling rules due to contamination

HOBART — There’s a significant amount of contamination in recycling collected in Hobart, so much so that a recycle facility has stopped accepting the city’s recycling.
Public Works Director Kelly Smith said there’s a major concern about the recycling program because 30% to 40% of items collected from bins are soiled or nonrecyclable.
“We need to get back on track and recycle right,” Smith said.
The city has a plan in place officials hope will improve the situation.
Smith said Hobart will collect recycling weekly. Tags will be placed on bins that have contamination, and it will be up to residents to address the contamination before the bins are collected again the next week.
The city could take away recycling bins from residences in which there have been multiple issues of contamination.
Republic Services provides solid waste disposal services to Hobart, and the municipality pays about $60 per ton for trash disposal. Smith said recycling is hauled to a third-party facility, which has stopped taking Hobart’s recycling because of the contamination.
“We are not the only municipality that is going through this,” Smith said.
Plastic bags are the biggest issue in “a long list of problems,” she said.
She said plastic bags can get entangled and jammed in machines at the recycling facility, which can slow down production and damage the machinery.
Other nonrecyclable items commonly found in Hobart recycling bins include food waste, styrofoam, clothing, wood, yard waste, large plastic toys, garden hoses and electrical cords.
The Public Works Department’s budget is taking a hit, about $20,000 per month, because the recycling is going to the landfill instead of the recycling facility.
Smith said the recycling facility will continue to review the items Hobart collects each week. It will start accepting materials again after it has determined the contamination has been adequately addressed.
If people are unsure whether an item should be put in the trash bin or recycled, it’s best to throw it in the garbage to avoid contamination.
Smith said the city also has applied for a grant that would be used to educate residents about recycling.
“I believe residents really want to do their part and recycle, but they may not be aware what they put in their bin is causing this contamination,” she said.
Visit www.recyclingsimplified.com for recycling tips.