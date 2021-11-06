Hobart alters recycling rules due to contamination

HOBART — There’s a significant amount of contamination in recycling collected in Hobart, so much so that a recycle facility has stopped accepting the city’s recycling.

Public Works Director Kelly Smith said there’s a major concern about the recycling program because 30% to 40% of items collected from bins are soiled or nonrecyclable.

“We need to get back on track and recycle right,” Smith said.

The city has a plan in place officials hope will improve the situation.

Smith said Hobart will collect recycling weekly. Tags will be placed on bins that have contamination, and it will be up to residents to address the contamination before the bins are collected again the next week.

The city could take away recycling bins from residences in which there have been multiple issues of contamination.

Republic Services provides solid waste disposal services to Hobart, and the municipality pays about $60 per ton for trash disposal. Smith said recycling is hauled to a third-party facility, which has stopped taking Hobart’s recycling because of the contamination.

“We are not the only municipality that is going through this,” Smith said.