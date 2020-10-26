Hobart ambulance fees under review

“Let’s get it where it needs to be and change the multiplier,” Councilman Matt Claussen said of the fees.

A new fee structure hasn’t been set, but city leaders are examining how much the charges would need to be changed to cover operational costs. After that number is identified, the council could take action to adjust the fees. It hasn’t been determined when the panel could vote on the matter.

A comparison of ambulance fees in Northwest Indiana shows the majority of Hobart’s fee structure is below average.

In Northwest Indiana, basic life support charges range from $450 to $1,550, according to information provided by the city.

The ambulance fees aren’t the only charges the city is reviewing.

The council also is contemplating charging for accident cleanup services provided by the Fire Department.

When there is an accident in which fluids are on the ground, the city is responsible for addressing that so the fluids don’t reach waterways.

Smith said the department charges insurance companies for cleanups involving larger accidents, and he wants to add fees for “typical run-of-the-mill auto accidents.”