Hobart ambulance fees under review

HOBART — Ambulance fees could be increasing in Hobart, and the City Council could enact other new charges associated with the Fire Department.
The current ambulance fee structure charges residents $620.71 for basic life support, $884.21 for advanced life support 1 and $1,223.85 for advanced life support 2. There are increased charges for nonresidents.
Fire Chief Randy Smith said there is a 3% annual increase in ambulance fees, but the city isn’t generating enough funding in those charges to cover the cost of providing the ambulance service.
There are several factors that has made it challenging to self-fund the ambulance service.
Smith said the city bills about $2.5 million each year in ambulance fees, but about $1.4 million is collected.
Although the city has a fee structure in place, there are caps to the amounts that can be charged to those with Medicare and Medicaid, Smith said. There also are occasions in which bills have been written off because of nonpayment.
Smith said medical supplies are becoming more expensive, especially during the pandemic.
“The costs have skyrocketed, far exceeding the 3% (annual fee increase),” Smith said.
The City Council is contemplating adjusting the ambulance fees as well as the annual increase.
“Let’s get it where it needs to be and change the multiplier,” Councilman Matt Claussen said of the fees.
A new fee structure hasn’t been set, but city leaders are examining how much the charges would need to be changed to cover operational costs. After that number is identified, the council could take action to adjust the fees. It hasn’t been determined when the panel could vote on the matter.
A comparison of ambulance fees in Northwest Indiana shows the majority of Hobart’s fee structure is below average.
In Northwest Indiana, basic life support charges range from $450 to $1,550, according to information provided by the city.
The ambulance fees aren’t the only charges the city is reviewing.
The council also is contemplating charging for accident cleanup services provided by the Fire Department.
When there is an accident in which fluids are on the ground, the city is responsible for addressing that so the fluids don’t reach waterways.
Smith said the department charges insurance companies for cleanups involving larger accidents, and he wants to add fees for “typical run-of-the-mill auto accidents.”
“This is a good thing to consider because we could be held liable for inadequate cleanup that allows pollutants to go in stormwater creeks and rivers,” said Bob Fulton, president of Hobart’s Sanitary/Stormwater District Board.
Smith also asked the council to consider enacting charges when the Fire Department reviews life safety functions of new developments and redevelopment projects in Hobart.
He said there have been occasions in which the department has devoted more than 100 man-hours to review safety aspects of large developments.
“We get a lot of man-hours tied up in these review processes,” Smith said.
Like the ambulance fees, the proposed accident cleanup and review process charges are being reviewed by the council, and it hasn’t been decided when the panel could act on those issues.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.