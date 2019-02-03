HOBART — The city has extended its agreement to provide ambulance service to the town of New Chicago.
A new three-year agreement, which has been supported by Hobart's City Council and Board of Public Works and Safety, calls for New Chicago to pay $28,139 annually for the services. Hobart also will charge ambulance fees to patients.
Hobart Fire Chief Randy Smith said New Chicago has a volunteer fire department, but the town doesn't have its own ambulance service in place.
For about 25 to 30 years, Hobart has been providing ambulance service to New Chicago when needed, Smith said.
Hobart Councilman Lino Maggio said the annual amount New Chicago pays seems low to him, and he would have preferred the contract with the municipality to be for one year at a time instead of three years.
Mayor Brian Snedecor said Hobart uses a formula to determine how much it charges New Chicago for the services. He said the agreement is reviewed annually to determine if any changes are necessary.
If there is a spike in calls during a year, it could result in Hobart seeking adjustments to the fees, Snedecor said.
Maggio also expressed concerns about Hobart ambulances leaving the city to respond to calls elsewhere.
As Hobart continues to provide ambulance service to New Chicago, there has been a “noticeable” decrease in the volume of emergency medical calls it responds to in Lake Station through a mutual aid agreement, Smith said.
Lake Station previously had a single ambulance running in that municipality, and there were many occasions in which the Hobart Fire Department was needed to assist with calls there.
Those situations have become less frequent after Lake Station added a second ambulance in recent months.