Hobart approves controversial rezone

HOBART — Despite objections from many residents, Mayor Brian Snedecor and some city council members, Becknell Industrial’s rezone request was finalized Wednesday, bringing the company’s 2 million square-foot speculative development closer to fruition.
The council again voted 4-3 to adopt an ordinance changing the zoning of 156 acres of land at 61st Avenue and Colorado Street from a residential designation to a light manufacturing district. Councilmen Mark Kopil, Josh Huddlestun and P. Lino Maggio cast votes against it.
Residents quickly made their feelings known following the decision. Some said they want to vote out those who supported the ordinance. Others said they’re ready to move.
“Nobody wants to live across from a building that’s all the way up to the sky,” resident Molly Arroyo said.
Resident Jospeh Conn also was upset by the council’s action on Wednesday, saying he believes the zone change could “destroy the community.”
As the project has been discussed in recent months, he and many other residents have expressed concerns about traffic, the environment, crime, health and property values.
“When I first heard this, I told you this was the dumbest thing that I ever heard,” Conn said.
Before voting on the matter, Councilman Dan Waldrop said he understands there are many opposed to the project.
“Whenever there’s development, anywhere in the city, whoever’s next it usually doesn’t want it, whatever it is,” Waldrop said.
He said Hobart has long had a plan in place to attract new development to that area of the city. That plan has included road enhancements and upcoming work, such as the bridge over the railroad tracks on Colorado Street.
“I‘ve looked at it and I don’t see it as that bad,” Waldrop said. “It is a busy road, it’s the reason why we invested all that effort in that corridor.”
Huddlestun said planning for that area started more than a decade ago, and it’s possible it’s not accurate.
“It’s OK to be wrong, it’s OK to invest money, it’s OK to get to a situation where you’ve made a determination that maybe this isn’t the highest and best use for this particular piece of land,” Huddlestun said.
Supporters of the endeavor also have indicated the city has been facing financial struggles because of tax caps and other issues, and growth is needed to increase the assessed value in the city.
Big investment eyed
Paul Thurston, of Becknell, said the total investment for the project would be around $220 million. He said the property is currently generating just under $7,000 in annual property tax revenue, and that figure would increase to more than $3 million each year after the complex is fully assessed after a 10-year tax abatement expires.
About $7 million in fees would be paid to the city while development occurs. Becknell also has agreed to contribute $3.3 million for infrastructure improvements, which will include enhancements to Colorado Street and a roundabout at 61st Avenue.
The development also is expected to create hundreds of construction jobs and an undetermined amount of permanent positions.
Huddlestun said there’s been a strong emphasis on finances as the project has been considered, but it shouldn’t be the only factor.
“There’s a human element to all of us, and I think that’s lost in translation in dollars and cents,” he said.
Prior to voting on the ordinance, Maggio recalled when an $80 million immigrant detention center was proposed in Hobart. That company wasn’t seeking tax abatement, and the development could’ve brought financial benefits to the municipality.
“We turned it down because the public rose up,” Maggio said.
He said there were many signs in yards opposing the detention center, and now there are yard signs against the rezone.
“Driving around Hobart today reminds me of that same situation as we had then,” Maggio said. “For me, I’m going to listen to the people.”
Besides residents and some councilmen, Snedecor has expressed concerns about the project and indicated he would consider vetoing it if he had the authority.
“My concern moving forward on this project, at this point, at this time and at this location, I don’t think we’re ready from an infrastructure standpoint…I think that we still got work ahead of us,” Snedecor said in May.
Wednesday’s action won’t be the last time the project is reviewed by city officials. The Plan Commission eventually will consider approving a site plan for the development, and that process also could include a public hearing.
A "No Rezone" yard sign is posted in the Eagle Creek subdivision. Becknell Industrial is looking to turn 156 acres of land at 61st Street and Colorado Avenue into an industrial complex. Many nearby residents are concerned the project will negatively impact their quality of life.