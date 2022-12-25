Hobart board reviews take-home car policy

HOBART — The Hobart Police Department’s take-home car policy will be reviewed in a workshop session to determine if it could be expanded to officers who don’t live in the city.

Take home cars are currently available to officers who live within the city boundaries, and the Hobart Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 121 is asking for the take-home car policy to be adjusted so officers living in other Region communities could use their squad cars to travel to and from work.

The matter went before Hobart’s Board of Public Works and Safety Wednesday, but there are differing views of the proposal.

Because a consensus was unlikely to be reached during the session, board members and police agreed to meet in a workshop to continue to discuss the issue.

Hobart officer Steve Aponte, president of Lodge 121, suggested the city allow the take-home car policy to be expanded for a year to understand how effective it is. After that time, it can be examined again to determine if adjustments are needed.

Aponte said having take-home cars available to officers who live in other communities would help in recruiting.

He said other area police departments offer that benefit to officers, and it’s harder to attract quality candidates to the department without that perk available.

“We’re falling down that ladder,” Aponte said.

Clerk Treasurer Deborah Longer described the Hobart Police Department as “second to none,” but she isn’t yet sold on expanding the take-home car policy to officers who don’t live in Hobart.

Longer said recruiting emergency responders has been a major topic for the City Council in recent months, and that panel has provided the Police Department with several new tools.

That includes increasing officer pay, adding personal leave time and cutting health insurance premiums in half for all city employees.

Longer also said increasing the take-home car usage could increase city expenses at a time when Hobart has been facing financial struggles.

Longer said the municipality recently closed on two bond issues totaling about $10 million to ensure Hobart has operating funds after the Southlake Mall property tax refund is withheld.

“Which is insane,” Longer said. “We shouldn’t have to do it. It makes me angry. It makes me lose sleep.”

Longer said if officers live in Hobart, it provides a variety of advantages, including having personnel nearby if there’s an emergency.

“I feel very strongly that the perk to living in town is the take-home car because it benefits the community as well as the officer,” she said.

Mayor Brian Snedecor said the take-home car policy has been broached before, and he initially was against it.

He said his stance has softened after observing how the Police Department has been “good stewards” with seizure funding. Snedecor said the department has used that money to purchase squad cars, which has provided a “huge savings” with Hobart’s capital expenditures.

“I think there might be an opportunity for us to create a plan that can maybe meet what (Aponte) has been asking for and at the same time, provide us the ability to be accountable to our residents and the cost that would be involved for this,” he said.

Snedecor said if the board chooses to expand the take-home car policy, a one-year assessment is important to ensure it is functioning properly.

“I think we need to at least give it an opportunity,” he said.