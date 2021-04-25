Hobart Chamber of Commerce seeks new executive director

HOBART — The Hobart Chamber of Commerce is searching for a new executive director.

The organization’s hiring committee hopes to receive applications from as many strong candidates as possible to ensure a good fit, said John Yelkich, who serves on the chamber’s board of directors.

Interviews could occur in coming weeks.

A statement from the chamber describes the executive director position as “a really fun, rewarding job for the right person, and an opportunity to be a part of a reimagined and growing organization in a vibrant Hobart community.”

According to the job posting, the annual salary starts at $45,000, and the hiring committee is seeking applicants with at least three years of sales, management and leadership experience.

“The Hobart Chamber is a forward-thinking, innovative, community-focused destination marketing and business advocacy organization dedicated to creating economic vitality in (Hobart),” the chamber said.

The organization said the executive director will work with staff, volunteers, the board of directors, affiliate organizations and more than 200 local business owners and managers.