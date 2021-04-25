 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hobart Chamber of Commerce seeks new executive director
urgent

Hobart Chamber of Commerce seeks new executive director

Hobart City Hall (copy)
Times File Photo

HOBART — The Hobart Chamber of Commerce is searching for a new executive director.

Coming Sunday, see a day in the life of Michigan City Police Officer Brian Wright.

The organization’s hiring committee hopes to receive applications from as many strong candidates as possible to ensure a good fit, said John Yelkich, who serves on the chamber’s board of directors.

Interviews could occur in coming weeks.

A statement from the chamber describes the executive director position as “a really fun, rewarding job for the right person, and an opportunity to be a part of a reimagined and growing organization in a vibrant Hobart community.”

According to the job posting, the annual salary starts at $45,000, and the hiring committee is seeking applicants with at least three years of sales, management and leadership experience.

“The Hobart Chamber is a forward-thinking, innovative, community-focused destination marketing and business advocacy organization dedicated to creating economic vitality in (Hobart),” the chamber said.

The organization said the executive director will work with staff, volunteers, the board of directors, affiliate organizations and more than 200 local business owners and managers.

“Important is the ability to make professional connections with a variety of people; to problem solve; to juggle many different projects at the same time; and to go from high-level strategic thinking to boots-on-the-ground action, often in the same day, and always with a smile and enthusiasm,” the chamber said in a statement.

The search for a new executive director comes after Lisa Winstead, who formerly served in the position, is no longer with the organization, Yelkich said.

Visit www.indeed.com/job/executive-director-5af5f827f53407a8 to apply for the chamber’s executive director position.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Demands of Kenosha protesters outlined

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts