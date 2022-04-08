Hobart commission supports controversial rezoning

HOBART — Residents didn’t hide their emotions Thursday night after a lengthy meeting in which the Plan Commission supported a rezone for a light industrial project proposed near their homes.

Some said, “shame on you” and “what is wrong with you” to the commission as they walked out of City Hall.

Following hours of discussion Thursday night, the Plan Commission voted 6-1 to give a favorable recommendation to Becknell Industrial’s request to change the zoning of about 156 acres of land at 61st Avenue and Colorado Street from a residential classification to a light manufacturing district. Commission President Maria Galka voted against it.

The decision came with the condition there would be a 325-foot “no build” easement immediately south of 61st Avenue. Of that land, 75 feet could have pavement on it. The city also will restrict the permitted uses there.

Nearly 1,000 residents signed a petition opposing the rezone. About 150 residents attended the meeting in person or online, and nearly all of them want the city to reject the rezone proposal.

“The people have spoke and it fell on deaf ears and it’s unfortunate because Hobart can be better and can do better,” resident Pete Voris said after the meeting.

The matter now heads to the City Council for a final decision. It hasn’t been determined when that panel will consider the rezone, but the council could review it as early as its April 20 meeting.

Although many objected to the project, Paul Thurston, of Becknell, said it would bring many benefits to the city. That includes creating hundreds of jobs and about $200 million in investment in Hobart. A conceptual plan shows six speculative structures for the site. The buildings could offer about 2 million square feet of space in total.

Thurston said the project fits with the future land use map in Hobart’s comprehensive plan, which calls for manufacturing for the site.

Some residents said that plan, which was approved in 2016, used old data and didn’t incorporate residential construction currently happening there.

Hobart is updating its comprehensive plan, and some residents asked the city to delay any decisions about the potential rezone until that’s completed.

Resident Helen Engstrom, a former Hobart Redevelopment Commission member, said Becknell did a “lovely job” with its NorthWind Crossings business park, but the latest proposal for 61st and Colorado doesn’t fit because of its proximity to a residential area.

She said the 61st Avenue corridor was developed as a gateway to Hobart.

“What happened to this vision?” she asked the commission.

Residents also expressed concerns about how the project could affect traffic, the environment, crime, health and property values.

Thurston estimated the development could have 200 to 300 semitrailers visit it each day when it’s completed, which took many by surprise.

Resident Dan Leslie, a police officer, said the additional traffic could hurt response times for emergency vehicles. He also said more semis could increase chances of collisions, and cars would lose to a semi “every time.”

To help address traffic, Colorado Street would be extended, and a full roundabout would be built at 61st and Colorado Street.

Thurston estimated it could be an $8 million project, and Becknell would contribute to it.

City Engineer Phil Gralik said Hobart wants to keep trucks off 61st Avenue, and a new Interstate 65 interchange also is proposed at 69th Avenue to help accomplish that goal.

“It has a real possibility,” he said.

Some residents questioned if a new interchange is a realistic possibility.

Many also said the property for the proposed project would be better suited if it stayed residential. Some suggested homes could be built there or it could be used as a large park space.

“This will never develop as residential,” Gralik said.

Gralik said the site was proposed to residential developers interested in projects in Hobart, but they passed on it.

“This is the best use of the property,” Gralik said of Becknell’s proposal.

Resident Sandy O'Brien said Becknell has made efforts to enhance the appearance of the buildings proposed for the land and landscape it, but that doesn’t make the project more appealing for residents.

“It's kind of like putting lipstick on a pig,” she said.

Although nearly all comments were against the project, residents Garry and Lou Mikolics said they want it to advance.

They indicated the property was meant to be used for industrial purposes. They said the project would improve Hobart’s tax base and bring hundreds of jobs.

Plan Commission members said it was difficult coming to a conclusion on the rezone recommendation, and one of the biggest challenges is the traffic associated with the project.

Galka is concerned rezoning the property could set a precedent for that area and bring other projects that could add even more traffic there.

“Once this is rezoned, it’s a domino effect and that doubles and triples that semi traffic and that’s my struggle,” Galka said. “I am always very pro-development, and this is difficult for me.”

