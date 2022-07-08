Hobart council supports police through resolution

HOBART — The City Council is backing Hobart Police Department’s “Stop the Urge to Merge” campaign.

The council on Wednesday unanimously approved a resolution supporting the department’s efforts to fight channel realignments within Lake County’s E-911 system.

Each councilman signed the resolution, and copies will be sent to all Lake County Council members and Commissioners.

Mayor Brian Snedecor said Hobart also is reaching out to Lake County E-911 Executive Director Mark Swiderski to ask him to attend a City Council meeting in August to “come and explain to us what his logic is (and) why this a good idea to move forward because it does affect our community as a whole.”

Hobart Police Chief Garrett Ciszewski said one dispatcher currently handles calls involving Hobart, Lake Station and New Chicago police departments, but the departments talk on different groups.

He said Swiderski plans to merge the Hobart, Lake Station and New Chicago police dispatch channels onto one frequency. A similar plan is proposed to combine the Merrillville and Crown Point police dispatch channels onto another frequency.

The channel realignments, which are expected to take effect after Labor Day, would allow dispatchers to monitor a single channel instead of listening to one channel in an earpiece and a second from a speaker on their desks.

“We understand it is stressful the way it is having to listen to us in one ear and Lake Station and New Chicago on the other,” Ciszewski said.

Although changes are needed, Hobart councilmen said they believe merging groups wouldn’t enhance public safety.

“In a job where seconds matter, we’re tying up a channel,” Councilman Chris Wells said of the merger plan. “That just doesn’t make any sense to put that much talk on a channel.”

Ciszewski said Hobart has school resource officers in every school. Those officers don’t talk on radios frequently, but they’re always listening to their radios in case there is a need to lock down a school if an emergency is happening nearby.

“When you tie up the airways more, you’re not going to hear that as much,” Ciszewski said. “There’s going to be more traffic.”

Restricting unnecessary radio traffic

He said Hobart officers already take steps to avoid unnecessary radio traffic by using their in-car computers frequently.

As Hobart reviews options regarding the channel realignment, Ciszewski said he believes Swiderski doesn’t have the authority to enact the dispatch merger plan.

Ciszewski said the interlocal agreement signed in 2014 for the county’s E-911 consolidation indicates action taken by the E-911 director for operations must increase public safety.

“Myself and the other chiefs affected by this have also asserted that this is not going to increase public safety, so he’s acting outside of his scope of what all the communities signed on for the interlocal agreement,” Ciszewski said.

Swiderski has advocated since he joined the E-911 Center in 2016 for the proposed realignment because asking one dispatcher to monitor separate channels creates a public-safety risk.

"This realignment is happening because we want the dispatcher to manage the one channel, not have to bounce back and forth through these different talk groups," he said. "Because that's how mistakes happen."

Ciszewski believes it should be up to the Lake County Public Safety Communications Commission to decide how to move forward.

He believes a remedy to enhance communication requires more dispatchers to be hired, and he wants the Lake County Public Safety Communications Commission to consider a request for Hobart and Merrillville police to have their own talk and dispatch groups by January 2023.

“Communication is vital, it’s what we live by,” Ciszewski said. “When we need help, we want to be able to use that radio. Things turn quick fast.”

Swiderski has said the E-911 Center, like many Region police departments, has faced some challenges in hiring since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The E-911 Center is budgeted for 105 employees, but currently has a staff around 71. Six new employees were expected to be released from training recently, and another five in training could begin by September.