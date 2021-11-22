Hobart expands police K-9 patrol unit

HOBART — A goal of growing the Hobart K-9 unit is coming to fruition.

Hobart officer Jason Hayes has become the department’s latest handler, and his partner, K-9 Faust, has joined the force.

“The work ethic and sacrifices I (have) seen in the last six weeks by (the) entire K-9 unit has not gone unnoticed,” Hobart Patrol Commander Augustine Simon Gresser said. “And to see this goal being met at the end of the year is (a) true testament to all your true characters.”

Faust, a black and tan German Shepherd, came from Europe through the International K-9 College. The dog is about 18 months old. Hayes has been involved in the K-9 program for about three years, and he has served as an officer for six years.

Hayes and Faust begin service in the K-9 unit after training together for weeks.

The addition of Hayes and Faust isn’t the only way the K-9 unit has changed this year.

In August, K-9 Mojo retired and K-9 Gibson “Gibby” joined the force.