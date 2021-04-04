 Skip to main content
Hobart firefighter discovers body while extinguishing brush fire, officials say
urgent

Hobart firefighter discovers body while extinguishing brush fire, officials say

Brush Fire field FILE PHOTO

This Times file photo shows a brush fire in a field with heavy smoke. 

 Jeff Dildine, file, The Times

HOBART — While extinguishing brush fire, a Hobart firefighter discovered a body Saturday afternoon. 

At 3:03 p.m. Porter County Sheriff's officers were called to the area of Lake County Line Road and County Road 600 North for a report of a deceased person located on the area, said Porter County Sheriff's Cpl. Benjamin McFalls. 

"We do not believe there is a threat to public safety at this time, the incident is currently under investigation," McFalls said. 

Around 2:25 p.m. multiple fire departments responded to the area for a brush fire in an open field that spanned about two acres. While a Hobart battalion chief worked to extinguish the flames, he found human remains outside in the field, said Hobart Fire Department Lt. John Reitz. 

Firefighters contacted Porter County Sheriff's police to investigate. 

Police said the person's identity has not yet been released, pending family notification, however there may be an update on Monday. 

"Please keep the family and friends of this subject in your thoughts and prayers during this time," McFalls said. 

