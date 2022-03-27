Hobart grows while maintaining hometown feel

HOBART — The city continues to grow, and Hobart experienced record-setting construction activity last year.

Hobart Building Official Karen Hansen said the Hobart Building Department issued 2,651 permits in 2021. The construction work completed last year was valued at more than $80 million.

“Last year was a record year construction wise in the city of Hobart,” Hansen said. “It was our highest construction year we’ve had to date.”

The city can expect to see more development this year, she said.

“We’re getting a lot of commercial plans in,” Hansen said.

A significant project is taking place at one of the top destinations in the Region.

Albanese Confectionery Group has another expansion underway. It includes a warehouse area attached to the main building and a distribution center separate from the main structure.

“We’re excited about Albanese expanding,” said Beth Jacobson, Hobart’s director of development. “They’re a great company in the city and have made a number of investments over the years.”

Hobart leaders have worked closely with Albanese on its projects, and the city authorized an economic development revenue bond issue of about $11.2 million for the latest expansion.

Although most of bond proceeds will be used by Albanese for the expansion, the city will use about city $2.2 million of it for a number of traffic improvements near Albanese.

Officials said 82nd Avenue will be extended to Grand Boulevard so trucks at Albanese can exit from a signalized intersection. A frontage road also will be connected.

Hobart has no financial responsibility for the bonds. The debt will be paid completely from tax increment revenues generated by the Albanese expansion project.

The Albanese expansion isn’t the only significant project occurring in the city.

Becknell Industrial, which developed the NorthWind Crossings in Hobart, is creating a facility that will be about 600,000-square-foot on 69th Avenue east of Mississippi Street.

To prepare 69th Avenue for new development, the city pursued a major road project to widen and rebuild 69th. The project, which recently wrapped up, included the creation of a roundabout at the Colorado Street intersection. Besides the roadwork, a sanitary line also was installed to extend sanitary sewer service to that area.

The new development and others that could occur in that area of the city has Hobart officials pursuing a new interchange on Interstate 65 and 69th Avenue.

An interchange justification study has started for the proposed project.

City Engineer Phil Gralik said there have been several meetings with the Indiana Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration regarding the matter and more meetings could take place.

Along with the ongoing development, Hobart has started the process to update its comprehensive plan, City Planner Ross Pietrzak said.

The City Council and Plan Commission have had a joint session to explore the update, and the Lakota Group is the consulting firm assisting with the project, he said.

While the city plans for strong development, Hobart continues to have a hometown feel with its historic downtown and many parks.

Efforts continue to enhance parks in the city, and Hobart is finalizing a design for a new bathroom at Festival Park.

Parks Director Kelly Goodpaster said, “it’s more than just a bathroom” because it will be open year-round, which can help increase access at the park.

“We’re very excited about it,” Goodpaster said.

Festival Park and the city’s downtown area are popular destinations during the warmer months as the city hosts many events for the public.

“We’re planning a full event season this year,” Hobart Events Director Nikki Lopez said.

That includes the city’s Summer Market on the Lake, which runs from 4 to 9 p.m. Thursdays from May 26 to Aug. 11 at Festival Park.

The long-standing program features baked goods, gourmet food, crafts, jewelry, a beer garden, live entertainment and children’s activities.

Lopez said the Hometown Country Jam music festival has grown, and it’s scheduled to take place June 3 and 4 at the Brickie Bowl. Justin Moore, Cole Swindell, Sean Stemaly, MacKenzie Porter, Alana Springsteen, Walker Montgomery, Derek Jones and Jonny James are scheduled to perform.

“Tickets are flying for that event,” Lopez said. “It’s going to be a very, very large event.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.