Hobart High Key Club wins international acclaim

HOBART — The Hobart High School Key Club has earned international recognition, with potentially more honors coming to the service club.

At 60 active members, the HHS group was recognized internationally for Key Clubbers Got Talent, an eight-hour virtual talent show which aired Oct. 3, 2020. The show, a benefit for Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis, raised $8,600. It featured the talents of young people across Indiana, the U.S., and other countries, including Jamaica, Canada, Hungary, and Australia.

As Key Club moderator Heidi Polizotto explained, work on the show began last March, after which the HHS group learned that Riley definitely needed funds. The show featured 80 talent submissions, including youth who spoke about the treatment they received at Riley.

For its efforts for Riley, the Key Club now has a personalized “Riley wagon” used to transporting children around the facility.

As Jeydan Fifer, the Hobart group’s webmaster, said the international honor was the publishing and re-running of the talent show story for other groups to see and possibly emulate.

“They rarely do that for clubs at the international level,” Fifer, 17 and a junior, said. “I like the impact we can make – a very cool chain reaction.”