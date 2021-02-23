Hobart High Key Club wins international acclaim

The Hobart young people were also cited for putting on a public speaking workshop.

“My mission is to turn these kids into future leaders,” Polizotto said, “and one key to leadership is public speaking.”

Key Club is all about service, and the Hobart group performed 1,300 hours of service between August 2019 and February 2020.

Projects included “kindness rocks,” rocks painted with positive messages, and collecting around neighborhoods with the Hobart Kiwanis for the Hobart Food Pantry; and also holding a peanut butter and jelly drive for the pantry.

Students also wove sleeping mats from plastic bags for the homeless. They held a Halloween trunk-or-treat for 300 youngsters and baked treats for local police, fire, and hospital staff.

Hobart has several members as state officers and hopes to have more elected to state positions at the Indiana Key Club convention Feb. 26-28 in Indianapolis. Up for nine state awards, the Hobart club is also responsible for running the virtual state gathering.

“The Hobart club goes above and beyond,” said Gianna Rodriguez, 16, the group’s secretary and a sophomore. “This allows us to have leadership positions and inspire others.”