Hobart hosts holiday contests, events

HOBART — It's clear COVID-19 has altered the way many are celebrating the holidays, but it won't stop Hobart from offering festive events this year.
Mayor Brian Snedecor said the city will continue to have a large decorated tree at Third and Main streets in downtown Hobart, but there won't be a tree lighting ceremony this year.
“We're going to avoid any type of gatherings,” Snedecor said.
He said people can still visit the tree for photos, but visitors are encouraged to follow safety precautions while there.
The city's holiday market has been canceled this season, but there are several new events this year to help residents get in the holiday spirit.
That includes several contests that run through Dec. 15.
In a video posted on Facebook, Hobart Events Director Nikki Lopez said the city is looking for the best decorated house in Hobart.
To participate in that contest, residents with decorated homes can email their addresses to Lopez at hobartevents@cityofhobart.org. The city will post a list of the homes on the Hobart Events Facebook page, www.facebook.com/hobartevents.
“We should have a nice list,” Lopez said in the video.
Secret judges will select the top three homes. Pictures of them will be posted on Facebook, and then it will be up to residents to choose their favorite decorated house.
Lopez said first place will receive a $100 gift card and a trophy, second place will receive a $50 gift card and third place will take home a $25 gift card.
Those with baking skills can participate in the city's sugar cookie decorating contest.
“It could be any size, any shape, any color,” Lopez said.
To enter, participants should send an email to Lopez with a picture of their decorated cookie as well as a picture holding the baked treat.
The winner will receive a $25 gift card.
Lopez said a gingerbread house contest also is open to children.
In that program, children are asked to decorate a store bought gingerbread house kit or create a homemade one.
Like the cookie contest, participants are asked to send an email to Lopez with a pictures of the gingerbread houses as well as pictures of participants posing with their creations.
A $25 gift card will be issued to the winner.
In the city's Christmas card contest, residents can submit family photos taken for Christmas cards, and the most creative will receive a 2021 pass to the Hobart Community Pool.
The photograph doesn't need to be current to enter.
Lopez said the city will have other upcoming holiday events, including a scavenger hunt. More information will be posted on the Hobart Events Facebook page and the city’s website, www.cityofhobart.org, when it becomes available.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.