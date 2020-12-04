Hobart hosts holiday contests, events

HOBART — It's clear COVID-19 has altered the way many are celebrating the holidays, but it won't stop Hobart from offering festive events this year.

Mayor Brian Snedecor said the city will continue to have a large decorated tree at Third and Main streets in downtown Hobart, but there won't be a tree lighting ceremony this year.

“We're going to avoid any type of gatherings,” Snedecor said.

He said people can still visit the tree for photos, but visitors are encouraged to follow safety precautions while there.

The city's holiday market has been canceled this season, but there are several new events this year to help residents get in the holiday spirit.

That includes several contests that run through Dec. 15.

In a video posted on Facebook, Hobart Events Director Nikki Lopez said the city is looking for the best decorated house in Hobart.

To participate in that contest, residents with decorated homes can email their addresses to Lopez at hobartevents@cityofhobart.org. The city will post a list of the homes on the Hobart Events Facebook page, www.facebook.com/hobartevents.

“We should have a nice list,” Lopez said in the video.